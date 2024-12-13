'Not a concern': Gill on tackling Cummins' short ball strategy | IND vs AUS

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 3rd Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming There are only a handful of rivalries in the history of cricket, such as the one we are witnessing between India and Australia. Both teams are often involved in heated exchanges on and off the field every time a series between these two cricketing giants takes place. The pre-match press conference ahead of the third Test of the five-match series in Brisbane added one more such instance when Indian batter Shubman Gill refuted the claims made by Australian skipper Pat Cummins that they are getting success against the Indian batters with short balls. Gill said that Cummins had found success with the short ball against the tailenders, as only one batter so far in the series had been dismissed off a short ball.

"I don’t know what success he is talking about": Gill

Shubman Gill responded to Pat Cummins' comments about the effectiveness of the short ball tactic, expressing some confusion. He pointed out that, in his view, the success of the short ball strategy has been limited. Gill noted that only one batter had been dismissed off a short delivery, questioning the extent of its success. He emphasised that, while leaving the tailenders is part of the strategy, he didn’t fully understand the claim of success regarding the short ball, as it hasn't had a major impact on dismissals thus far in the series.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: What did Cummins say?

The Australian skipper, who attended the presser before Gill, acknowledged that the strategy had been highly effective during the second Test in Adelaide, where the Australian fast bowlers, especially Cummins himself, troubled the Indian batters with short-pitched deliveries in both innings. The Australians won that Pink Ball Test by ten wickets, levelling the five-match series at 1-1.