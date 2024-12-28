Business Standard

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Nitish Reddy dazzles MCG with maiden Test century

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Nitish Reddy dazzles MCG with maiden Test century

Reddy's century has already made history. At just 22, he becomes the third-youngest Indian to score a Test hundred in Australia.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Anish Kumar
Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 12:48 PM IST
What a way to announce yourself on the grand stage of Test cricket! Nitish Kumar Reddy’s maiden Test century was nothing short of cinematic—a lofted on-drive to reach the magical three-figure mark. It’s the kind of moment every cricketer dreams of, the culmination of years of dedication and countless hours of practice. And to do it for your nation in front of a roaring crowd? That’s the stuff of legends.
 
But the story doesn't end with the milestone. The context of Reddy’s innings only amplifies its brilliance. Walking in at No. 8 with India in dire straits, he stitched together a crucial century partnership with the No. 9 batter Washington Sundar, dragging his team from the brink of collapse to a position of respectability. He braved a relentless barrage of short-pitched deliveries, weathered the hostility of the second new ball, and outfoxed a world-class spinner Nathan Lyon, all while playing in front of a crowd of over 60,000 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
 
 
Among those thousands was a proud father, who watched his son deliver the innings of a lifetime. Reddy, overwhelmed by the moment, knelt on one knee with his bat raised high in celebration, soaking in the applause from every corner of the colossal venue. He wasn’t just saving a match; he was etching his name into cricketing folklore.
 
Reddy’s remarkable feat breaks records
 
Reddy’s century has already made history. At just 21, he becomes the third-youngest Indian to score a Test hundred in Australia. His 105 runs is the highest by an Indian batting at No. 8 against the Australians. He’s also the first batter to score a Test century at the MCG while batting at that position.   

Nitish Reddy's father after his son hit maiden century  Nitish's father saw his son hit maiden ton from the stands. Here's what he said to Adam Gilchrist:

Adam Gilchrist caught up with Nitish Kumar Reddy's father in the crowd, capturing the emotions of a proud parent witnessing his son’s remarkable achievement.

 

"For our family, it's a special day, and we cannot forget this day in our life," he said, reflecting on the momentous occasion. "He has been performing well since the age group of 14-15, and now, in international cricket, it's a very special feeling."

 

When asked about his emotions as Nitish was on 99 runs with just one wicket remaining, his father admitted the tension was palpable. "I was very tensed. Only the last wicket was remaining," he said, recalling the nerve-wracking moment.

   
 
  Nitish Reddy cricket records 
Nitish Kumar cricket biography
Batting Career Summary
Format M Inn NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 200 50 4s 6s
Test 4 6 2 284 105 71 424 66.98 1 0 0 29 8
T20I 3 3 1 90 74 45 50 180 0 0 1 4 8
IPL 15 11 2 303 76 33.67 212 142.92 0 0 2 15 21
Bowling Career Summary
Format M Inn B Runs Wkts BBI BBM Econ Avg SR
Test 4 6 204 144 3 1/21 1/25 4.24 48 68
T20I 3 3 54 71 3 2/23 2/23 7.89 23.67 18
IPL 15 9 109 207 3 2/17 2/17 11.39 69 36.33
    The MCG roars back to life
 
For those questioning the relevance of Test cricket, the electrifying atmosphere at the MCG tells a different story. Over 255,000 fans have poured into the stadium over the first three days of this Boxing Day Test, with Day 3 alone witnessing a record-breaking attendance of 83,073—the largest for a third day of a Boxing Day Test since January 1937, when the legendary Don Bradman graced the crease.
 
Cricket Australia confirmed that this Test is on track to shatter the record for the highest total attendance at a Boxing Day Test, set at 271,865 during the 2013 Ashes.
 
As Reddy continues to shine on this grand stage, one can only wonder how many more records—and hearts—he will conquer. For now, his maiden Test ton is a moment to savour, not just for him and his family, but for every fan lucky enough to witness it live.

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

