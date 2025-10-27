Monday, October 27, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shreyas Iyer in ICU after rib injury leads to internal bleeding in Sydney

Shreyas Iyer in ICU after rib injury leads to internal bleeding in Sydney

BCCI's statement confirmed that scans detected a spleen laceration, prompting immediate hospitalisation

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer after getting injured during India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Sydney. Photo: Creimas for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer remains under medical supervision in Sydney after scans revealed a laceration to his spleen — a serious injury sustained during the third ODI against Australia on October 25. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Iyer is medically stable and recovering well but will remain in hospital as a precaution, with the Indian team doctor staying back to monitor his progress.
 
Why the story matters
 
The injury has cast a pall over India’s recent tour of Australia. Iyer, known for his agility in the field, hurt himself while sprinting backward from point to take a stunning catch to dismiss Alex Carey. What looked like a routine fielding effort quickly escalated into a medical emergency after Iyer complained of sharp pain in his left rib cage upon returning to the dressing room.
 
 
BCCI’s statement confirmed that scans detected a spleen laceration, prompting immediate hospitalisation. “He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well,” the release said, adding that the BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, continues to monitor his condition.
 
Swift medical response averted a crisis

Team doctors and physios acted swiftly when Iyer’s vital signs fluctuated shortly after the incident. “The team doctor and physio didn’t take any chances and rushed him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal,” a report by news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.
 
Initially diagnosed as a rib cage impact injury with internal bleeding, further evaluation revealed the more serious spleen damage — a condition that requires extended observation to prevent infection or secondary complications.
 
India’s key batter faces uncertain return timeline
 
At 31, Iyer’s absence is a significant setback for India’s one-day setup. Having recently been appointed vice-captain and finding form again after a string of injuries, the middle-order batter now faces another spell on the sidelines. While doctors have not specified a return date, his recovery timeline is expected to be longer than initially anticipated.
 
According to the BCCI, the Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Iyer to assess his progress daily. He will be allowed to travel back to India only after specialists deem it safe to fly. “His condition is stable and improving, but complete recovery will take time,” officials said.

Topics : Cricket News Shreyas Iyer India cricket team

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

