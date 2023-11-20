Sensex (-0.21%)
ICC World Cup: PM Modi consoles Indian cricket team after loss in finals

The cricketers took to social media to reveal about their meeting. Bowler Shami also posted his picture with Modi with a message

modi hugs shami

PM Modi hugs Indian bowler Mohammad Shami after India lost World Cup final to Australia on Sunday. (Twitter/@MdShami11)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 4:51 PM IST
Crestfallen after losing the World Cup trophy match on Sunday night, the Indian cricket team had the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer his commiserations.
The heartbreaking defeat left a few Indian cricketers in tears while others just went into a shell.
Modi visited the Indian dressing room where he hugged pacer Mohammed Shami, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, and also spoke with Ravindra Jadeja.
The cricketers took to social media to reveal about their meeting.
"We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi's visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating," Jadeja posted on X along with a picture with Modi.
Shami also posted his picture with Modi with a message.
"Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!," Shami wrote on his X, formerly twitter, page.
Modi had also posted a message for the Indian team on social media.
"Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation.
We stand with you today and always," he wrote on X on Sunday night.
Shubman Gill was hurting, Shreyas Iyer also found it difficult to let the reality sink in while veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also endured a mighty heartbreak as they opened up about their poignant experiences following the World Cup final loss to Australia.
"We're heartbroken, it still hasn't sunk in and it won't for a while," wrote Iyer on X.
"My first World Cup was an experience that has taught me so much and made me grateful for everything that's come my way. Thank you to the @BCCI, team management, support staff, my teammates and you the fans for backing us from the beginning right up until the end. And congratulations to the entire Australian team on a marvelous campaign," Iyer wrote.

Gill took to Instagram to share his side of the story.
"Been almost 16 hours but still hurts like it did last night. Sometimes giving your everything isn't enough. We fell short of our ultimate goal but every step in this journey has been a testament to our team's spirit and dedication.
"To our incredible fans, your unwavering support in our highs and lows means the world to us. This isn't the end, it's not over until we win. Jai Hind."

Another post from Shami read,"You win some, you lose some. Tough pill to swallow for us but we have our heads held high.
Ashwin, who was a member of India's 2011 World Cup winning side wrote: "Mighty mighty heartbreak last night. Everyone in the team had several days to remember during this campaign and special mentions to Kohli, Shami, Rohit and Bumrah."

The ace offspinner further congratulated Australia

"However I can't help but applaud the giants of modern day cricket "Australia". What they did on the field yesterday was just unbelievable. Congrats on their 6th World Cup win.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi ICC ODI World Cup 2023 India cricket team

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

