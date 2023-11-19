WC Final: Private flight activity surges 3 times at Ahmedabad airport

Ahmedabad airport recorded nearly thrice the number of private chartered/VIP flights during the final showdown of the cricket world cup as compared to a normal four-day period at the airport. The airport, which generally operates around 64 chartered flights in a four-day period, operated 205 chartered flights between November 17 to 20, as celebrities and other VIPs descended to watch the India-Australia cricket final.

Many celebrities and VIPs including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, among others attended the world cup match. Reportedly, many of these celebrities flew on private chartered flights to reach the venue.

“Various teams have worked round-the-clock on such high-intensity days. The teams undertook some unorthodox yet meticulous roster planning. Additional manpower was deployed across various categories,” an Ahmedabad airport spokesperson said.

Personnel from other airports were roped in to assist in the operations. All allied resource requirements, such as hospitality staff, housekeeping, and food and beverages teams, were augmented to ensure complete and comprehensive service to our guests, the spokesperson added.

The Adani group runs the Ahmedabad airport.

Chartered flights are different from scheduled flights that are operated by commercial airlines.

On normal days, the airport records seven to eight arrivals and departures each, handling a total of 16 private chartered flights per day.

It has seen an increased activity of these flights in October and November on the back of the cricket season and festivals such as Diwali.

The airport recorded 11 departures and 13 arrivals (private chartered flights) on November 17, a day after the South Africa-Australia semi-final match when the Australian team arrived in Ahmedabad. On the 18th this month, it handled 10 departures and 9 arrivals. On the match day, it saw 47 departures and 76 arrivals, totalling to 123 private chartered flights.

The airport is scheduled to operate 35 departures and 8 arrivals on November 20.

In the run-up to the India-Pakistan ODI in Ahmedabad on October 14, the airport handled a total of 22 and 23 private chartered flights on October 12 and 13 respectively.

On the India-Pakistan match day, it saw 30 departures and 29 arrivals; a total of 59 private chartered flights. A day after the match on October 15, the airport handled 21 flights.

Airfares from various domestic destinations to Ahmedabad had experienced a substantial increase on the back of the cricket season this month.



According to data from the travel website ixigo, airfares for domestic destinations to Ahmedabad on November 19 have increased compared to fares from 15 to 45 days ago, Business Standard reported last week.



On the Delhi-Ahmedabad route, airfares rose by 44 per cent, from Rs 9,756 to Rs 14,036 in the aforementioned period.

Similarly, airfares increased by around 47 per cent, from Rs 5,515 to Rs 8,099 on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, according to the platform.

Airfares for the Goa-Ahmedabad route recorded a substantial jump, with fares soaring 66 per cent, from Rs 7,188 to Rs 11,933, they added.