IND vs AUS Test series smashes viewership records on Star Sports network

The opening clash of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between India and Australia shattered viewership records, firmly cementing its status as cricket’s toughest rivalry. The first Test in Perth engaged an astonishing 70.8 million viewers, achieving a staggering 8.6 billion minutes of watch-time on television. This marks a 76 per cent growth in reach and an extraordinary 160 per cent surge in engagement compared to the first Test during India’s 2020 tour of Australia.

With a remarkable 38 per cent increase in TV ratings, this thrilling contest now holds the distinction of being the highest-rated bilateral away Test since the inception of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) in 2015.

Second Test viewership builds on the momentum

The second Test in Australia continued the trend of soaring viewership. Day 1 alone reached 29.5 million viewers, a 21 per cent higher reach compared to the 2020 pink-ball Test. The watch-time for the second Test’s opening day was equally impressive, recording 1.87 billion minutes—a 44 per cent increase over the 2020 edition.

The toughest rivalry redefined

The India-Australia rivalry, forged through decades of unforgettable moments and fiercely contested battles, has evolved into a global cricketing spectacle. Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster, used innovative programming and immersive storytelling to attract as many cricket enthusiast on Television screen.

Stakes rise as the series heats up

As the five-Test series stands tantalisingly poised at 1-1, the stakes could not be higher for Team India. A loss in any of the remaining three matches could jeopardise their chances of securing a direct berth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final.

The third Test, beginning on December 14, promises to add another thrilling chapter to this epic saga. Fans can catch every moment of the action exclusively on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.