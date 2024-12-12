Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS Test series smashes viewership records on Star Sports network

IND vs AUS Test series smashes viewership records on Star Sports network

With a remarkable 38 per cent increase in TV ratings, this thrilling contest now holds the distinction of being the highest-rated bilateral away Test since the inception of BARC in 2015

India vs Australia Test series
India vs Australia Test series
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The opening clash of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between India and Australia shattered viewership records, firmly cementing its status as cricket’s toughest rivalry. The first Test in Perth engaged an astonishing 70.8 million viewers, achieving a staggering 8.6 billion minutes of watch-time on television. This marks a 76 per cent growth in reach and an extraordinary 160 per cent surge in engagement compared to the first Test during India’s 2020 tour of Australia.
 
With a remarkable 38 per cent increase in TV ratings, this thrilling contest now holds the distinction of being the highest-rated bilateral away Test since the inception of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) in 2015. 
 
Second Test viewership builds on the momentum
 
The second Test in Australia continued the trend of soaring viewership. Day 1 alone reached 29.5 million viewers, a 21 per cent higher reach compared to the 2020 pink-ball Test. The watch-time for the second Test’s opening day was equally impressive, recording 1.87 billion minutes—a 44 per cent increase over the 2020 edition.
 
The toughest rivalry redefined

More From This Section

ISPL auction: Check costliest player, sold players' full list, their salary

Bihar govt transfers Moin-ul-Haq Stadium to BCA; revamp set for 2027

Dalhor costliest player in ISPL auction; 15-year-old Yasir youngest pick

Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood sign up for supplementary players' list in BBL

Gujarat Giants part ways with Mithali Raj ahead of WPL Auction: Reports

 
The India-Australia rivalry, forged through decades of unforgettable moments and fiercely contested battles, has evolved into a global cricketing spectacle. Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster, used innovative programming and immersive storytelling to attract as many cricket enthusiast on Television screen. 
 
Stakes rise as the series heats up
 
As the five-Test series stands tantalisingly poised at 1-1, the stakes could not be higher for Team India. A loss in any of the remaining three matches could jeopardise their chances of securing a direct berth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final.
 
The third Test, beginning on December 14, promises to add another thrilling chapter to this epic saga. Fans can catch every moment of the action exclusively on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Australia 3rd Test Playing 11: What changes could both teams make?

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: McSweeney hopes to throw a few punches at Bumrah

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Entire Australian top-order is under pressure - Warner

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rohit should focus on first 20 runs, says Pujara

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Hazlewood defends Siraj amid Head's dismissal row

Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipStar Sports

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story