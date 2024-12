ISPL auction: Check costliest player, sold players' full list, their salary

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 auction delivered high-octane drama as six franchises fought tooth and nail to build formidable squads for the upcoming season. Held in Mumbai, the mega auction showcased the league’s growing allure, with 350 players from 55 cities vying for a spot. After hours of intense bidding, 96 players found new homes, with the franchises collectively spending over Rs 5.54 crore.

Dalhor breaks records, Yasir makes history

In a standout moment, Abhishek Kumar Dalhor emerged as the most expensive player in ISPL history. Majhi Mumbai, owned by Amitabh Bachchan, clinched Dalhor for an eye-popping Rs 20.50 lakh, starting from a modest base price of Rs 3 lakh. Meanwhile, history was made as 15-year-old Sharik Yasir became the youngest player in the auction. The prodigious talent was snapped up by Akshay Kumar-owned Srinagar Ke Veer for Rs 3 lakh, marking a milestone for the burgeoning league.

Icon players add star power to squads

The auction introduced new dynamics with the Right-to-Match (RTM) and Icon Player rules. Each team was allowed to retain two players from last season and add one Icon Player to their roster.

Majhi Mumbai: Vijay Jaysing (Rs 13.75 lakh)

Vijay Jaysing (Rs 13.75 lakh) KVN Bangalore Strikers: Saroj Paramanik (Rs 16.25 lakh)

Saroj Paramanik (Rs 16.25 lakh) Falcon Risers Hyderabad: Krishna Satpute (Rs 8.50 lakh)

Krishna Satpute (Rs 8.50 lakh) Chennai Singams: Deepak Dogra (Rs 6 lakh)

Deepak Dogra (Rs 6 lakh) Srinagar Ke Veer: Dilip Binjwa (Rs 6 lakh)

Dilip Binjwa (Rs 6 lakh) Tiigers of Kolkata: Bhavesh Pawar (Rs 8.50 lakh)

These players will bring their experience and star quality to their respective teams, further elevating the league's competitive edge.

Street cricket steps into the spotlight

Squads of all ISPL teams along with players' salary: Tiigers of Kolkata full squad and players' salary Bhavesh Pawar (8.50 lakh), Ravi Gupta (6 lakh), Firas Mohammed (3 lakh), Vivek Mohanan (5 lakh), Prathamesh Thakare (11 lakh), Navaz Khan (5.50 lakh), Fardeen Kazi (15.90 lakh), Thomas Dias (8.15 lakh), Hardeep Singh (3 lakh), Munna Shaikh (6.50 lakh), Sarfraz Khan (3 lakh), Rohit Chandigarh (3 lakh), Subhajit Jana Dhoni (3 lakh), Imroz Khan (9.50 lakh), Shivam Kumar (3.40 lakh) and Firdos Alam (3 lakh). The ISPL, a revolutionary tennis-ball T10 cricket league, has brought the essence of street cricket into stadiums. Launched earlier this year, the league provides a professional platform for India’s untapped cricketing talent. The second season, scheduled from January 26 to February 15, 2025, at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Mumbai, promises even greater thrills.

Majhi Mumbai full squad and players' salary

Deepak Limboo (3 lakh), Kabir Singh (3 lakh), Abhishek Dalhor (20.50 lakh), Vijay Jaysing (13.75 lakh), Ankur Singh (3.20 lakh), Eshant Sharma (3 lakh), Yogesh Penkar (11.65 lakh), Rajat Mundhe (5 lakh), Mehendra Chandan (3 lakh), Asif Luhar (3 lakh), Mohammed Nadeem (8.25 lakh), Amit Naik (3 lakh), Rajendra Singh (7 lakh), Ankit Yadav (3 lakh), Vijay Kumar (3 lakh) and Birendra Ram (3 lakh)

KVN Bangalore Strikers full squad and players' salary Akash Gautam (4.40 lakh), Saroj Paramanik (16.25 lakh), Irfan Patel (5.25 lakh), Bunty Patel (3 lakh), Arjun Bhosale (3 lakh), Pinku Paul (10 lakh), Sanjay Kanojjiya (10.10 lakh), Pradeep Patil (3 lakh), Prathamesh Pawar (3 lakh), Ankit Mourya (3 lakh), Nitin Matunge (3 lakh), Shreyash Matiwaddar (3 lakh), Ashiq Shamsu (6.50 lakh), Krushna Pawar (10.50 lakh), Farman Khan (3 lakh) and Ajaz Qureshi (10 lakh).

Falcon Risers Hyderabad full squad and players' salary

Krishna Satpute (8.50 lakh), Vishwajit Thakur (10.50 lakh), Varun Kumar (3 lakh), Jonty Sarkar (3 lakh), Aryan Kharkar (3 lakh), Irfan Umair (16.50 lakh), Prathmesh Mhatre (4 lakh), Rajesh Poojary (3 lakh), Prabjot Singh (3 lakh), Mansoor KL (3 lakh), Shreyash Kadam (3 lakh), Anand Baghel (3 lakh), Vicky Bhoir (12.50 lakh), Aakash Jangid (3 lakh), Bablu Patil (11 lakh) and Parveen Kumar (6.50 lakh).

Chennai Singams full squad and players' salary Deepak Dogra (6 lakh), Sumeet Dhekale (10.10 lakh), Siyyadri Siyyadri (3 lakh), Rahul Sawant (3 lakh), Shubham Sangale (3 lakh), Jagat Sarkar (15.40 lakh), Venkatachalapathi Vignesh (3 lakh), Jignesh Patel (6.65 lakh), Vedant Mayekar (3 lakh), Devid Gogoi (4.20 lakh), Prashant Gharat (5.75 lakh), Mohammad Zeeshan (3 lakh), Ketan Mhatre (17.25 lakh), R. Thavith Kumar (3 lakh), Anurag Sarshar (9.60 lakh) and Farhat Ahmad (3 lakh).

Srinagar Ke Veer full squad and players' salary

Dilip Binjwa (6 lakh), Akash Tarekar (3 lakh), Sai Shelar (3 lakh), Prajyot Ambhire (6.75 lakh), Sahil Longale (3.20 lakh), Lokesh Lokesh (6.25 lakh), Harsh Adsul (3 lakh), Sagar Ali (6 lakh), Sharik Yasir (3 lakh), Raju Mukhiya (8.50 lakh), Rajesh Sorte (3 lakh), Hanumanth Reddy Kapu (3 lakh), Suvronil Roy (4.40 lakh), Firoz Shaikh (3 lakh), Mangesh Vaity (3 lakh) and Sanskar Dhyani (3 lakh)