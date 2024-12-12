Business Standard
India vs Australia 3rd Test Playing 11: What changes could both teams make?

India Playing 11 prediction for 3rd Test vs Australia: Akash Deep comes in for Harshit Rana. Ashwin could pave way for either Ravindra Jadeja or Washington Sundar

Anish Kumar
Dec 12 2024

With the Pink Ball Test behind them, the Indian cricket team has undergone two net sessions—one in Adelaide and another in Brisbane—in preparation for the third Test at The Gabba. Observations from these sessions suggest potential changes in India’s Playing 11.
 
Harshit Rana likely to make way for Akash Deep in India's Playig 11
 
A close analysis of India's practice session in Brisbane indicates that Harshit Rana might be dropped for the third Test. Akash Deep could be his replacement in India’s XI.
 
Akash, along with Jasprit Bumrah, was among the few bowlers who padded up to bat in the nets. Meanwhile, Rana, though he bowled for over an hour during Thursday’s session (December 12), did not bat. Interestingly, it is unusual for pacers to bowl for such an extended period just two days before a Test match.  Meanwhile, Ashwin is expected to drop from India's Playing 11 for 3rd Test given he doesn't bowl on Thursday and his lacklustre performance in Pink Ball Test. Sundar or Jadeja is expected to find place in India's XI.
 
Australia Playing 11 probable changes for Brisbane Test  In a very harsh decision, Josh Hazlewood is expected to return to Australia Playing 11 if he clears the fitness test before the start of the match. In that case, Scott Boland - who has been exception whenever got a chance, has to pave the way. 

Rohit Sharma to bat in the middle order, not as an opener
 
One of the most debated topics ahead of the Brisbane Test is Rohit Sharma’s batting position. While cricket experts like Harbhajan Singh and Sunil Gavaskar advocate for Rohit to open the innings, observations from the practice session suggest he may continue in the middle order.
 
During the session, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were the first to bat, followed by Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. Notably, KL Rahul temporarily ceded his nets to Rohit but resumed after seeking the captain's permission. Rohit then joined Rishabh Pant for further practice. 
 
Brisbane pitch to challenge batters
 
According to the Brisbane curator, the pitch is expected to behave similarly to a recent Sheffield Shield match, where 15 wickets fell on the first day. Batting at The Gabba is unlikely to be easy, with the surface expected to assist bowlers significantly.
 
Indian batters focus on countering short-pitched deliveries
 
Acclimatising to Australian pitches has historically been a challenge for visiting teams, and The Gabba presents its unique hurdles. On Thursday, Indian batters extended their usual net session from 60 to 90 minutes, focusing on countering short-pitched deliveries.
 
Senior batter Virat Kohli worked extensively on his backfoot play, practising square cuts and pull shots. Meanwhile, bowling coach Morne Morkel tested Yashasvi Jaiswal with a series of gentle bouncers to prepare him for the Brisbane conditions.
 
Pace to dominate at The Gabba
 
Historically, 85 per cent of wickets in Brisbane have fallen to pacers, the highest proportion at any Australian venue. With these stats in mind, India's batters are preparing for an intense challenge in the third Test, which promises to be a thrilling encounter.   

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

