India's 2nd highest wicket-taker, Ashwin retires from international cricket

R Ashwin, India's second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, announced retirement from international cricket after India's third Test against Australia ended in a draw at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday (December 18). Ashwin revealed his decision to hang up the boots in a press conference after the end of Brisbane Test. "This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats," 38-year-old Ashwin said while announcing his decision. Ashwin won't take part in the remaining two matches in India vs Australia Test series. Rohit informed the media persons that Ashwin is leaving for India on December 19.
Here's what Ashwin said while announcing his retirement from Test cricket
"I do feel there's a bit of months left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to expose and probably showcase that in club level cricket, but this will be the last day. "
"I had a lot of fun. I must say I've created a lot of memories alongside Rohit and several of my other teammates, even though I've lost some of them over the last few years."
"We are the last bunch of the OGs. I think I will be marking this as my end of what I've played at this level. Obviously, there are a lot of people to thank, but I would be creating a lot of memories if I didn't thank the BCCI and a lot of teammates."
"I want to name a few of them. All the coaches who have been a part of the journey, most importantly Rohit (Sharma), Virat (Kohli), Ajinkya (Rahane), Pujara (Cheteshwar), who have taken the sprinted catches around the back, who have been the number one cricketers I've managed to get over the years. "
"Also, a big thank you to the Australian cricket team, who have been very fierce, confident competitors. I've enjoyed my time playing against them. "
"I think it's already getting long. I wouldn't be taking any questions, but it's truly a very emotional moment."
"I don't think I'm in a position where I'll be answering the questions in the right way. Please pardon me for that. Once again, that's my time."
"Thanks for being a journalist, that you've been writing good things, not those writing nasty things on occasions. That's a relationship I think we would maintain forever. I hope the cricketers to come in the future to also get the same amount of love that you've given them."
|Highest wicket taker for India in Test cricket
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|10
|A Kumble
|1990-2008
|132
|236
|40850
|6808.2
|1576
|18355
|619
|10/74
|29.65
|2.69
|65.99
|31
|35
|8
|R Ashwin
|2011-2024
|106
|200
|27246
|4541
|907
|12891
|537
|7/59
|24
|2.83
|50.73
|25
|37
|8
|N Kapil Dev
|1978-1994
|131
|227
|27740
|4623.2
|1060
|12867
|434
|9/83
|29.64
|2.78
|63.91
|17
|23
|2
|Harbhajan Singh
|1998-2015
|103
|190
|28580
|4763.2
|871
|13537
|417
|8/84
|32.46
|2.84
|68.53
|16
|25
|5
|RA Jadeja
|2012-2024
|78
|147
|18233
|3038.5
|723
|7675
|319
|7/42
|24.05
|2.52
|57.15
|13
|15
|3
|I Sharma
|2007-2021
|105
|188
|19160
|3193.2
|640
|10078
|311
|7/74
|32.4
|3.15
|61.6
|10
|11
|1
|Z Khan
|2000-2014
|92
|165
|18785
|3130.5
|624
|10247
|311
|7/87
|32.94
|3.27
|60.4
|15
|11
|1
|BS Bedi
|1966-1979
|67
|118
|21364
|-
|1096
|7637
|266
|7/98
|28.71
|2.14
|80.31
|13
|14
|1
|BS Chandrasekhar
|1964-1979
|58
|97
|15963
|-
|584
|7199
|242
|8/79
|29.74
|2.7
|65.96
|12
|16
|2
|J Srinath
|1991-2002
|67
|121
|15104
|2517.2
|599
|7196
|236
|8/86
|30.49
|2.85
|64
|8
|10
|1
|Mohammed Shami
|2013-2023
|64
|122
|11515
|1919.1
|364
|6346
|229
|6/56
|27.71
|3.3
|50.28
|12
|6
|-
|JJ Bumrah
|2018-2024
|43
|83
|8250
|1375
|328
|3788
|194
|6/27
|19.52
|2.75
|42.52
|6
|12
|-