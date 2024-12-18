India's 2nd highest wicket-taker, Ashwin retires from international cricket

Here's what Ashwin said while announcing his retirement from Test cricket

"I do feel there's a bit of months left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to expose and probably showcase that in club level cricket, but this will be the last day. "

"I had a lot of fun. I must say I've created a lot of memories alongside Rohit and several of my other teammates, even though I've lost some of them over the last few years."

"We are the last bunch of the OGs. I think I will be marking this as my end of what I've played at this level. Obviously, there are a lot of people to thank, but I would be creating a lot of memories if I didn't thank the BCCI and a lot of teammates."

"I want to name a few of them. All the coaches who have been a part of the journey, most importantly Rohit (Sharma), Virat (Kohli), Ajinkya (Rahane), Pujara (Cheteshwar), who have taken the sprinted catches around the back, who have been the number one cricketers I've managed to get over the years. "

"Also, a big thank you to the Australian cricket team, who have been very fierce, confident competitors. I've enjoyed my time playing against them. "

"I think it's already getting long. I wouldn't be taking any questions, but it's truly a very emotional moment."

"I don't think I'm in a position where I'll be answering the questions in the right way. Please pardon me for that. Once again, that's my time."

"Thanks for being a journalist, that you've been writing good things, not those writing nasty things on occasions. That's a relationship I think we would maintain forever. I hope the cricketers to come in the future to also get the same amount of love that you've given them."

Highest wicket taker for India in Test cricket Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 10 A Kumble 1990-2008 132 236 40850 6808.2 1576 18355 619 10/74 29.65 2.69 65.99 31 35 8 R Ashwin 2011-2024 106 200 27246 4541 907 12891 537 7/59 24 2.83 50.73 25 37 8 N Kapil Dev 1978-1994 131 227 27740 4623.2 1060 12867 434 9/83 29.64 2.78 63.91 17 23 2 Harbhajan Singh 1998-2015 103 190 28580 4763.2 871 13537 417 8/84 32.46 2.84 68.53 16 25 5 RA Jadeja 2012-2024 78 147 18233 3038.5 723 7675 319 7/42 24.05 2.52 57.15 13 15 3 I Sharma 2007-2021 105 188 19160 3193.2 640 10078 311 7/74 32.4 3.15 61.6 10 11 1 Z Khan 2000-2014 92 165 18785 3130.5 624 10247 311 7/87 32.94 3.27 60.4 15 11 1 BS Bedi 1966-1979 67 118 21364 - 1096 7637 266 7/98 28.71 2.14 80.31 13 14 1 BS Chandrasekhar 1964-1979 58 97 15963 - 584 7199 242 8/79 29.74 2.7 65.96 12 16 2 J Srinath 1991-2002 67 121 15104 2517.2 599 7196 236 8/86 30.49 2.85 64 8 10 1 Mohammed Shami 2013-2023 64 122 11515 1919.1 364 6346 229 6/56 27.71 3.3 50.28 12 6 - JJ Bumrah 2018-2024 43 83 8250 1375 328 3788 194 6/27 19.52 2.75 42.52 6 12 -

R Ashwin, India's second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, announced retirement from international cricket after India's third Test against Australia ended in a draw at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday (December 18).Ashwin revealed his decision to hang up the boots in a press conference after the end of Brisbane Test."This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats," 38-year-old Ashwin said while announcing his decision.Ashwin won't take part in the remaining two matches in India vs Australia Test series. Rohit informed the media persons that Ashwin is leaving for India on December 19.More to follow