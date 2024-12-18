Top memorable moments of Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian jersey

The third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane ended in a draw as rain cut the day short once again, making it impossible for the game to continue. The series still remains at a 1-1 draw. However, the biggest headline of the day was Indian spin all-rounder and one of the greatest Test cricketers of all time, Ravichandran Ashwin , announcing his retirement. Ashwin was seen sharing an emotional moment with former Indian skipper and star batter Virat Kohli, which made fans speculate about his retirement. After the game was officially announced as a draw, he joined skipper Rohit Sharma in the post-match press conference for a short period, where he finally announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

Ashwin featured in 106 Tests for India, in which he took 537 wickets with the ball and amassed 3,503 runs with the bat. He also played 116 One Day Internationals and 65 Twenty20 Internationals for India, in which he took 156 and 72 wickets, respectively. Ashwin debuted for the national side in 2010 and, in his 14 years of a glorious career, gave fans multiple memorable moments to rejoice.

ALSO READ: India's 2nd highest wicket-taker, Ashwin retires from international cricket Here we list the top memorable moments he created while donning the Indian jersey.

The great stand at Sydney

The last time India visited Australia for the 2020-2021 Border Gavaskar Trophy, India, after losing the first Test in Adelaide and winning the next in Melbourne, were tied 1-1 going into the third Test. India needed a win to retain the trophy or a draw to keep the series alive. However, their mission hit a massive roadblock when India lost their fifth wicket of the second innings on day five with 45-odd overs still remaining in the day. An injured Ravichandran Ashwin showed the class of player he is, not just with the ball but also with the bat, when he, along with the also injured Hanuma Vihari, stood tall against Australia’s fierce bowling unit. Scoring 39 from 128 balls, he earned a draw. He was himself ruled out of the final match after that, but the fighting spirit he ignited helped India do the unthinkable in Gabba in the final Test, winning the match by 3 wickets and the series by 2-1.

Mind game vs Pakistan

More From This Section

While Ashwin is known for his off-spin bowling, his contributions with the bat just cannot be ignored. One such incident came during the 2022 ICC Twenty20 World Cup in the match between India and Pakistan. Chasing Pakistan's target of 160 runs, India was reduced to 31 for 4. While Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were the two players who kept India alive, it was Ashwin who, with crafty tactics, took India over the line. Ashwin came out to bat with India needing 2 runs from 1 ball. He kept moving his feet to confuse Pakistani bowler Mohammad Nawaz, who eventually bowled a wide, reducing the requirement to 1 run from 1 ball. Ashwin then completed it with a lofted shot to mid-off for a single, sealing the game for India.

Best bowling figures in Test

Ravichandran Ashwin achieved his best bowling figures in Test cricket during the 2016 series against New Zealand in Indore. Riding on Virat Kohli's double century, India amassed a formidable first innings total of 557. In response, Ashwin unleashed a devastating spell, claiming 6 wickets for 81 runs in the first innings. He continued his dominance in the second innings, capturing 7 wickets for a remarkable 59 runs. These exceptional performances, alongside his 27 wickets throughout the series, earned him both the Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards, contributing significantly to India's resounding victory by 321 runs.

Fastest to 300 Test wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin etched his name in cricketing history by becoming the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets. He achieved this feat in just 54 matches during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur in 2017, surpassing the previous record held by Dennis Lillee. Ashwin's contribution extended beyond wicket-taking; his 4-for in the second innings played a crucial role in India's record-breaking Test victory.

Last over in ICC Champions Trophy 2013

While most of Ashwin’s records came in red-ball cricket, he was equally lethal with the white ball. His biggest moment with the white ball came in the final of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, when he was asked by the then skipper MS Dhoni to bowl the final over of the match, with England needing 15 runs to win. Ashwin delivered on the hopes of his skipper and conceded only 9 runs, allowing India to win the final by 5 runs. This victory also made MS Dhoni the only captain to win all major ICC trophies.