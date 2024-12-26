IND vs AUS: Watch Kohli shoulders Konstas, might get reprimand from referee

India senior batter Virat Kohli might be reprimanded for shoulder bumping Australia debutant Sam Konstas the 19-year-old during the over's break on Boxing Day at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Fourth youngest debutant for Australia, Konstas took the Indian pacers for leatherhunt as he used ramp shot to unsettle Jasprit Bumrah's line and length.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Konstas vs Bumrah lights up Boxing Day at MCG | Watch video After missing few attempts to ramp Bumrah over the keeper, he connected quite a few and fetched boundaries at will. When Rohit put fielders back he smashed some down the ground, enthralling over 90 thousand fans at MCG.

According to the MCC's new cricket laws, deliberate physical contact with an opponent during play is a Level 2 offense that results in:

Five penalty runs awarded to the opposing team

Immediate action by the umpires

Understanding the Demerit Points System in Cricket The demerit points system in cricket is designed to hold players accountable for repeatedly breaching the Code of Conduct. It aims to deter misconduct by imposing escalating penalties based on the severity and frequency of offences.

The Code of Conduct outlines four levels of offences, each associated with a specific range of demerit points. For example, a Level 2 offence typically carries three or four demerit points, depending on the nature of the violation.

Demerit points remain on a player’s record for 24 months. If further infractions occur during this period, the new points are added to the existing tally.

The consequences of accumulating demerit points are significant. A player who accrues four points within 24 months faces a one-Test or two-limited overs match ban. Should the total reach eight points within the same period, the suspension doubles. A Daring Display: Konstas' bold gamble pays off

In a single over of pure audacity, the match swung into a spectacle no one could have predicted. Facing Jasprit Bumrah in his fourth over, the batter unleashed a breathtaking assault: a scoop for six over fine leg, followed by a reverse scoop for another six and a four. It was a stunning display of defiance, marking the first six Bumrah has conceded in Test cricket in nearly four years.

The drama didn’t end there. In Bumrah's fifth over, the batter forced a strategic reshuffle, moving the third slip to deep third. Remarkably, he edged a delivery precisely where the slip fielder had been but survived unscathed. Then came a towering launch down the ground, a shoulder bump with Virat Kohli, and an intense sledging exchange that electrified the atmosphere even further.

The MCG crowd was on the edge of their seats, roaring with every shot, every moment of tension. Australia’s selection gamble, questioned by many, now looks inspired. On a blistering 40-degree day, they’ve stormed into the match with a fearless approach, turning the tables on Bumrah, who had dominated them across the previous three Tests.

Sam Konstas: Career in numbers

Format Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100s 50s 4s 6s FC 11 18 718 152 42.23 51.76 2 3 74 8 List A 1 1 10 10 10 71.42 0 0 1 0 T20s 1 1 56 56 56 207.4 0 1 8 2

In the heat of the moment, Virat Kohli tried to take on Konstas, giving him some stern look and visuals on television showed he even shoulder bumped Konstas during the overs. Kohli changed the line of walking during the over break and went to bump shoulders to Konstas.Former England captain Michael Vaughan said during the commentary that Kohli might be called by the referee. The Englishmen even criticised Kohli for doing so, saying not expected from senior cricketer like Kohli.Earlier, these types of shoulder bumps found reprimand and demerit points from the match officials. Andy Pycroft is the match referee for India vs Australia 4th Test.