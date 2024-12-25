Boxing Day Test: Pujara highlights Starc's Impact, India's bowling concerns

The much-anticipated fourth Test between India and Australia is set to begin on Boxing Day, December 26, 2024, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). With the five-match series currently locked at 1-1, following a rain-affected draw in Brisbane, the stakes are high for both teams.

Pujara on Starc’s Performance

Pujara praised Starc as the standout bowler of the series so far, acknowledging the significant improvements the Australian pacer has made over the past year.

"He has been the best bowler for them in this series. Compared to previous series in 2018 and 2021, where I felt confident against him, he now looks like a bowler who can take wickets consistently," Pujara said.

Highlighting the key changes in Starc's game, Pujara noted, "His line, length, and accuracy have improved tremendously. He bowls fewer loose deliveries and keeps hitting the good length consistently, often swinging the ball. He's now more dangerous than Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood."

Top 10 wicket-takers in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 ahead of Boxing Day Test Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers 1 Jasprit Bumrah 3 88 528 21 10.9 229 1 2 2 Mitchell Starc 3 90.2 542 14 22.86 320 - 1 3 Pat Cummins 3 89.4 538 14 24 336 1 1 4 Mohammed Siraj 3 83.1 499 13 23.92 311 1 - 5 Josh Hazlewood 2 40 240 6 13.17 79 1 - 6 Scott Boland 1 21.5 131 5 21 105 - - 7 Harshit Rana 2 45 270 4 50.75 203 - - 8 Nathan Lyon 3 68 408 3 60 180 - - 9 Akash Deep 1 34.5 209 3 41 123 - - 10 Nitish Kumar Reddy 3 27 162 3 41 123 - - Pujara also outlined a strategy for facing Starc, particularly in his early spells. "Most of his wickets have come in his first five overs. The key is to survive his initial spell. In his later spells, when he gets tired, he becomes less effective, as we saw when Bumrah and Akashdeep faced him."

Concerns over India’s bowling attack

While India’s batting lineup has shown resilience, Pujara expressed concerns about the team’s bowling depth.

"The biggest question is the team combination, especially with the bowling looking a bit weak," he said.

Pujara pointed out that while India’s top five batters have struggled, the lower middle order and tailenders, including Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bumrah, and Akashdeep, have made valuable contributions with the bat.

However, the same cannot be said for the bowling unit. "The three frontline seamers are good, but the supporting bowlers, Nitish Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja, as the fourth and fifth options, haven't been effective enough. If you want to win a Test, you need the ability to take 20 wickets, and that's where we're lacking," Pujara explained.

With Ashwin retired and the possibility of playing two spinners unlikely at the MCG, India faces a tough decision on how to bolster its bowling attack. "This is a major challenge we need to address if we aim to secure a win in Melbourne," Pujara concluded.