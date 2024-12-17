IND vs AUS: Watch Rohit mimics Akash's shot during tense follow-on moment

ALSO READ: Watch Bumrah-Akash shows nerve of steel; Here's how India saved follow-on The Indian cricket team gave their all in Brisbane as they avoided the follow-on with just one wicket in hand, and two Indian pacers, Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah, were India’s heroes with the bat. India needed 33 runs when they lost their ninth wicket. However, Akash Deep and Bumrah played every ball with a straight bat to frustrate the Aussie bowlers before ending the day with a scorecard reading 252 for 9. Amid all the tense situations, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma created a beautiful moment from the dressing room when he tried to mimic a shot played by Akash Deep on the field.

Rohit, who was in the dressing room alongside Virat Kohli, batting coach Abhishek Nair, and head coach Gautam Gambhir, eagerly waited for his tail-end batters to get them inside the safe mark. The two batters accepted the opportunity with both hands and took India past the 246-run mark with some courageous shots, sending Indian dressing room into a state of joy as everyone celebrated the moment in an animated manner.

Fight from Rahul and Jadeja

Earlier, India started their day on 51 for 4, but they lost their skipper Rohit Sharma early. However, Ravindra Jadeja (77), first with KL Rahul (84), added 67 runs for the sixth wicket and then 53 runs for the seventh wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy (10) to take India close to the 246-run mark required to avoid the follow-on.

In the end, it was Akash Deep (27 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (10 not out) who added an unbeaten 39 runs for the last wicket to take India into the clear and ensure that Australia will have to bat again in the Test.

India are still trailing by 193 runs, but given that only one day is left in the Test, Australia will have to bat for at least some time on day five. India can easily push the match for a draw and keep their WTC final qualification hopes alive.