Watch Bumrah-Akash shows nerve of steel; Here's how India saved follow-on

India avoided the follow-on in the 3rd Test against Australia courtesy of a brilliant show of grit and determination by tailenders Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday at the Gabba in Brisbane.

India vs Australia
India vs Australia: With India on the brink at 213 for 9, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep walked in and scripted an unexpected chapter of defiance
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
What a day, what a fight! India could not have scripted a better end to the day given the circumstances they found themselves in. An extraordinary, nail-biting last-wicket partnership between Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah carried India past the all-important 246-run mark to avoid the follow-on—a threshold that, at one point, felt insurmountable.
 
India ended the day at 252 for 9, trailing by 193 runs—a deficit they won’t mind as Australia must now bat again. For India, who began the day precariously placed at 51 for 4, this was a day of survival and grit, where fortune, skill, and courage intertwined.    Check India vs Australia 3rd Test full scorecard here
 
Akash and Bumrah came together when Ravindra Jadeja fell as India's ninth wicket with 213 runs on board. India needed to score 246 runs to avoid the follow-on and the number 10 and 11 stitched unbeaten 39 runs stand to save the follow-on. With this India certainly avoided a defeat in the third Test and went into the Boxing Day Test with a majestic show of determination.   
 
It was KL Rahul who set the stage with his steely defiance at the top, laying a foundation built on sheer grit. Ravindra Jadeja then took the baton and dazzled with a counter-attacking masterclass, injecting life into a faltering innings and giving India a glimmer of hope. But the true drama unfolded in the dying moments of the day, with Akash Deep and Bumrah displaying nerves of steel to drag India over that crucial line.
 
Now, it might sound like a victory—and in many ways, it is. Avoiding the follow-on, from the position they were in, is nothing short of monumental. This changes everything. Australia, who would have hoped to enforce the follow-on and wrap things up quickly, are now forced to come out and bat again tomorrow. They’ll have to burn through at least an hour—precious time they would have preferred to use trying to bowl India out a second time. 

India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights: What has happened on Day 4

 
Rahul and Jadeja stand tall amidst the ruins  
  In a match overshadowed by menacing clouds and Australia’s fiery pace attack, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were the embodiment of determination, their battling fifties steering India out of troubled waters. Rahul’s masterful 84 off 139 balls and Jadeja’s gritty 77 off 123 formed the cornerstone of India’s fightback, before Akash and Bumrah came together later in the day.
 
Rahul’s class and composure

  KL Rahul, India’s most consistent batter this series, played a knock that blended restraint and elegance. Dropped on 33 by Steve Smith off the day’s first ball, Rahul made the Aussies pay. With three slips and a gully lying in wait, Rahul cleverly refrained from his trademark cover drive until the bowlers pitched in his arc. Soft hands, calm judgement, and precise defence defined his innings.  
 
Partnering with the equally feisty Jadeja, Rahul stitched a vital 67-run sixth-wicket stand, offering India their first breath of resistance. His dismissal, a sharp catch by Smith off Nathan Lyon, was a rare moment of respite for Australia.  
 
Jadeja’s counterattack and Nitish’s resistance
  Unfazed by Rahul’s exit, Jadeja continued the fight. His counterattacking approach brought valuable runs, targeting anything loose with sweeps and square drives. A 53-run stand with debutant Nitish Reddy followed, as the duo soaked up time and frustration for the Australians.  
 
Nitish, though not prolific, played his role admirably before an unlucky dismissal—dragging a Cummins snorter onto his stumps. Jadeja, trying to farm the strike, eventually fell to Cummins while attempting a big hit, sending Indian fans into nervous silence.     
 
What lies ahead in Brisbane Test
  The Australians, dearly missing Josh Hazlewood’s precision, now face a ticking clock with rain and thunderstorms forecast for the final day. For India, avoiding the follow-on feels like a moral victory, given their position earlier in the day.  
 
Day 4 ended with smiles on Indian faces—a reflection of Rahul’s brilliance, Jadeja’s grit, and the tail’s resilience under pressure. As Brisbane awaits a stormy finale, India can take pride in their fight, leaving Australia with less time and more questions.
 
Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

