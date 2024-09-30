IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja picks 300th Test wicket, joins elusive list

Ravindra Jadeja completed 300 Test wickets on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh, as the all-rounder dismissed Khaled Ahmed to end Banglsdesh's first innings at 233 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Jadeja is now only the third Indian player to achieve both 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket. Having picked 5 wickets during the 1st Test against the Bangla Tigers last week. Jadeja was just one scalp away from the milestone, and with his current form, it seemed a matter of when, not if, in Kanpur.



Jadeja shining in Chennai



He and Ravichandran Ashwin took 11 wickets in the 1st Test to bamboozle the Bangladesh batting order and help India get a comprehensive 280-run win at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium which also happens to be Jadeja's home ground in the IPL. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The all-rounder's contribution in Test cricket has been phenomenal over the years for the Indian cricket team.

Ravindra Jadeja Test stats for India Bowling stats Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w 2012-2024 75 138 2895.2 710 7173 300 7/42 10/110 23.98 2.47 58.1 13 2 Batting stats Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s 2012-2024 75 106 21 3122 175* 36.72 5561 56.14 4 21 7 309 66

Jadeja joins elusive list of all-rounders



Achieving this feat also got Jadeja included in an exclusive list of players who have 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket so far.

Apart from Indian players Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin, the likes of Ian Botham, Shane Warne, Imran Khan, Stuart Broad, Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori, Shaun Pollock, and Chaminda Vaas also have their names on the list.