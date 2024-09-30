India to England: Full list of fastest team 50 and 100 in Test cricket

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rohit and Jaiswal took just 18 balls to complete the team fifty at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 30. Meanwhile, India completed 100 runs in just 61 balls

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Anish Kumar Kanpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 3:30 PM IST
On Day 4 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh, openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal made history by achieving the fastest team fifty in the history of Test cricket. The duo reached the milestone in just 18 balls at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, on September 30.

Yashasvi Jaiswal began India's innings with three consecutive boundaries in the first over against Hasan Mahmud, while Rohit Sharma followed up with two back-to-back sixes in the second over. Their explosive start broke England's previous record of 26 balls for the fastest team fifty, set against the West Indies at Trent Bridge in July 2024.

Rohit contributed 19 runs off just six balls, while Jaiswal raced to 30 from 13 deliveries, propelling India to a flying start. However, Rohit was bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz on the fifth delivery of the fourth over, with India at 55.

Check India vs Bangladesh 2nd test full scorecard here

Fastest team 50s in Test cricket history
Balls Team Against Year venue venue
18 India Bangladesh 2024 Green Park Stadium Kanpur
26 England West Indies 2024 Nottingham
27 England South Africa 1994 The Oval
30 England Sri Lanka 2002 Old Trafford Manchester
32 Sri Lanka Pakistan 2004 Karachi
33 India England 2008 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
33 India West Indies 2023 Port of Spain


India's aggressive approach continued despite Rohit's dismissal, as Shubman Gill joined Jaiswal at the crease. Jaiswal led the charge in a 77-run partnership with Gill. Together, the two young batters set another record for India, reaching the 100-run mark in just 43 more deliveries.

India’s powerful ball-striking display on Day 4 has set new benchmarks in Test cricket, solidifying their dominance in the ongoing series against Bangladesh.

Top 6 Fastest Team 100s in Test History
Team Opponents Year Overs reqd Best Batsmen Venue
India Bangladesh 2024 10.1 Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill Kanpur
India West Indies 2023 12.2 Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Port of Spain
Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2001 13.2 Marvan Attapattu, Sanath Jayasuriya SSC Colombo
England South Africa 1994 13.3 Graham Gooch, Graeme Hick The Oval
Bangladesh West Indies 2012 13.4 Tamim Iqbal, Zunaed Siddiqui, Shahriar Nafees, Naeem Islam Mirpur
England Pakistan 2022 13.4 Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett Rawalpindi

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

