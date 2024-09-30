India to England: Full list of fastest team 50 and 100 in Test cricket

Check India vs Bangladesh 2nd test full scorecard here
|Fastest team 50s in Test cricket history
|Balls
|Team
|Against
|Year venue
|venue
|18
|India
|Bangladesh
|2024
|Green Park Stadium Kanpur
|26
|England
|West Indies
|2024
|Nottingham
|27
|England
|South Africa
|1994
|The Oval
|30
|England
|Sri Lanka
|2002
|Old Trafford Manchester
|32
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|2004 Karachi
|33
|India
|England
|2008
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|33
|India
|West Indies
|2023
|Port of Spain
India's aggressive approach continued despite Rohit's dismissal, as Shubman Gill joined Jaiswal at the crease. Jaiswal led the charge in a 77-run partnership with Gill. Together, the two young batters set another record for India, reaching the 100-run mark in just 43 more deliveries.
India’s powerful ball-striking display on Day 4 has set new benchmarks in Test cricket, solidifying their dominance in the ongoing series against Bangladesh.
|Top 6 Fastest Team 100s in Test History
|Team
|Opponents
|Year
|Overs reqd
|Best Batsmen
|Venue
|India
|Bangladesh
|2024
|10.1
|Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill
|Kanpur
|India
|West Indies
|2023
|12.2
|Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Port of Spain
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|2001
|13.2
|Marvan Attapattu, Sanath Jayasuriya
|SSC Colombo
|England
|South Africa
|1994
|13.3
|Graham Gooch, Graeme Hick
|The Oval
|Bangladesh
|West Indies
|2012
|13.4
|Tamim Iqbal, Zunaed Siddiqui, Shahriar Nafees, Naeem Islam
|Mirpur
|England
|Pakistan
|2022
|13.4
|Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett
|Rawalpindi