India to England: Full list of fastest team 50 and 100 in Test cricket

On Day 4 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh, openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal made history by achieving the fastest team fifty in the history of Test cricket. The duo reached the milestone in just 18 balls at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, on September 30.

Yashasvi Jaiswal began India's innings with three consecutive boundaries in the first over against Hasan Mahmud, while Rohit Sharma followed up with two back-to-back sixes in the second over. Their explosive start broke England's previous record of 26 balls for the fastest team fifty, set against the West Indies at Trent Bridge in July 2024.

Rohit contributed 19 runs off just six balls, while Jaiswal raced to 30 from 13 deliveries, propelling India to a flying start. However, Rohit was bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz on the fifth delivery of the fourth over, with India at 55.