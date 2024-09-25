IND vs BAN 2nd Test: How will Kanpur pitch at Green Park Stadium behave?

As Rohit Sharma prepares to lead India in the second Test against Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, the team will be aiming to extend their impressive home series win record. Since 2013, India have won 17 consecutive home Test series, and a win or draw in Kanpur, with the Test starting on September 27, would secure their 18th series win.
Most consecutive Test series wins at home
Team
Consecutive series wins at home
From
To
India
17
Feb-13
Present
Australia
10
Nov-94
Nov-2000
Australia
10
Jul-04
Nov-2008
West Indies
8
Mar-76
Feb-1986
West Indies
7
Mar-98
Nov-2001
South Africa
7
May-09
May-2012
A key factor in this pursuit will be how the 22-yard strip behaves. The last time India played a Test in Kanpur, the match ended in a draw. So, what can we expect from the Kanpur pitch during the 2nd Test?
Curator Shivkumar has been working on two pitches at Green Park Stadium. By September 24, three days before the start of the match, the two centre pitches were the main focus, with significant work being done on them. The pitch on the left received maximum watering every hour and was regularly covered.
On the morning of September 26, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe mentioned that two pitches had been prepared, and no final decision had yet been made regarding which one would be used.
On Tuesday, both centre wickets looked similar, but by the next day, the texture of pitch 6 had turned greener. When the Indian team arrived for practice on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Gautam Gambhir and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar had a discussion with the curators.
It appeared that the Indian management preferred to play on a pitch without grass. Following the discussion, the groundsmen were seen removing dead grass from pitch 7. Indian pacers and spinners also examined pitch 7 closely.
In an unexpected development, broadcasters were seen testing the stump mic on pitch 7, suggesting that the final decision on which pitch to use remained open until the eve of the match.