IND-BAN 2nd Test: Bumrah, Axar, Ashwin dismiss Kohli multiple times in nets

The Indian cricket team had its first training session on Wednesday, with every squad member present at the nets. While opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, and Sarfaraz Khan were the first to step into the batting nets, all eyes were once again on Virat Kohli, who underperformed in the Chennai Test against Bangladesh. Kohli managed to score only six and 17 in the first Test.

Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kohli was the fourth batter to come out for practice. He took a few throwdowns initially before joining his teammates for a quick game of football.

When the net session resumed, Kohli first opted to face throwdown specialists and then took on Jasprit Bumrah. While Kohli appeared confident against Bumrah at the start, the Gujarat pacer soon deceived him with an outswinger five minutes into the session.





ALSO READ: 3 things to know before heading to Kanpur for India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Bumrah went on to outfox India's star batter three more times, bringing a grin to his face as he got the better of Kohli.

Virat Kohli vs Axar Patel and R Ashwin

Following Bumrah, Kohli moved on to face India's spinners—Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and R Ashwin. He played a few forward defensive shots but was bowled by Axar Patel while attempting an aggressive stroke.

Kohli missed the ball entirely as he went for a big shot, with his middle stump knocked back.

A few minutes later, Ashwin deceived him again, bringing an end to Kohli’s net session.

Is Kohli's form a concern for India?

Virat Kohli's ongoing struggle at the nets, combined with his underwhelming performance in the Chennai Test, raises concerns ahead of the 2nd Test. His dry patch could become a significant issue for India as they gear up for another crucial match against Bangladesh. Going forward, Kohli's form will be crucial given India aim to win three consecutive Test series in Australia. Before the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli has four matches, a 3-match Test series against New Zealand and one game in Kanpur vs Bangladesh.