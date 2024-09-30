India to England: Full list of fastest team 50 and 100 in Test cricket

On Day 4 of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal sent Bangla Tigers for leatherhunt, hitting the fastest Team fifty in the history of Test cricket. Rohit and Jaiswal took just 18 balls to complete the team fifty at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 30.
With this, India set a new world record, beating England's record which they achieved in 26 balls against West Indies at Trent Bridge in July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Rohit and Jaiswal got off to a superb start, with Rohit smashing 19 off just six balls. Jaiswal, meanwhile, raced to 30 from only 13 deliveries.
Check India vs Bangladesh 2nd test full scorecard here
|Fastest team 50s in Test cricket history
|Balls
|Team
|Against
|Year venue
|venue
|18
|India
|Bangladesh
|2024
|Green Park Stadium Kanpur
|26
|England
|West Indies
|2024
|Nottingham
|27
|England
|South Africa
|1994
|The Oval
|30
|England
|Sri Lanka
|2002
|Old Trafford Manchester
|32
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|2004 Karachi
|33
|India
|England
|2008
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|33
|India
|West Indies
|2023
|Port of Spain
|Top 6 Fastest Team 100s in Test History
|Team
|Opponents
|Year
|Overs reqd
|Best Batsmen
|Venue
|India
|Bangladesh
|2024
|10.1
|Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill
|Kanpur
|India
|West Indies
|2023
|12.2
|Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Port of Spain
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|2001
|13.2
|Marvan Attapattu, Sanath Jayasuriya
|SSC Colombo
|England
|South Africa
|1994
|13.3
|Graham Gooch, Graeme Hick
|The Oval
|Bangladesh
|West Indies
|2012
|13.4
|Tamim Iqbal, Zunaed Siddiqui, Shahriar Nafees, Naeem Islam
|Mirpur
|England
|Pakistan
|2022
|13.4
|Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett
|Rawalpindi