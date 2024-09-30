Business Standard
India to England: Full list of fastest team 50 and 100 in Test cricket

Rohit and Jaiswal took just 18 balls to complete the team fifty at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 30. Meanwhile, India completed 100 runs in just 61 balls

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Anish Kumar Kanpur
On Day 4 of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal sent Bangla Tigers for leatherhunt, hitting the fastest Team fifty in the history of Test cricket. Rohit and Jaiswal took just 18 balls to complete the team fifty at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 30. 

With this, India set a new world record, beating England's record which they achieved in 26 balls against West Indies at Trent Bridge in July 2024. 

Rohit and Jaiswal got off to a superb start, with Rohit smashing 19 off just six balls. Jaiswal, meanwhile, raced to 30 from only 13 deliveries. 
 

Fastest team 50s in Test cricket history
Balls Team Against Year venue venue
18 India Bangladesh 2024 Green Park Stadium Kanpur
26 England West Indies 2024 Nottingham
27 England South Africa 1994 The Oval
30 England Sri Lanka 2002 Old Trafford Manchester
32 Sri Lanka Pakistan 2004 Karachi
33 India England 2008 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
33 India West Indies 2023 Port of Spain


Top 6 Fastest Team 100s in Test History
Team Opponents Year Overs reqd Best Batsmen Venue
India Bangladesh 2024 10.1 Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill Kanpur
India West Indies 2023 12.2 Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Port of Spain
Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2001 13.2 Marvan Attapattu, Sanath Jayasuriya SSC Colombo
England South Africa 1994 13.3 Graham Gooch, Graeme Hick The Oval
Bangladesh West Indies 2012 13.4 Tamim Iqbal, Zunaed Siddiqui, Shahriar Nafees, Naeem Islam Mirpur
England Pakistan 2022 13.4 Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett Rawalpindi

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

