IND vs ENG 1st Test: Skipper Gill powers India to record start vs England

A new chapter in Indian Test cricket got off to a flying start as Shubman Gill-led India dominated Day 1 of the opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. Electing to bowl first under overcast skies, Ben Stokes' decision backfired spectacularly as India reached stumps at a commanding 359 for 3 — their highest-ever first-day total in a Test match on English soil, surpassing the previous best of 338 at Edgbaston in 2022.

Leading from the front, Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 127, registering a captaincy debut century that also made history — he became the first Indian skipper in 37 years to score a hundred in his maiden Test as captain. He was ably supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who continued his stellar red-ball form with a composed 101 off 172 balls.

ALSO READ: Not Rohit, nor Ganguly: Shubman Gill hits century on Test captaincy debut India began solidly with an opening stand of 91 between KL Rahul (42) and Jaiswal. However, England struck back late in the morning session with quick wickets. Brydon Carse removed Rahul, while Stokes trapped debutant Sai Sudharsan for a duck, leaving India at 92 for 2 by lunch. But the visitors turned the tide emphatically in the second session. Jaiswal and Gill stitched together a century partnership that not only stabilised the innings but also put the English bowlers under severe pressure. The duo added 123 runs in the post-lunch session without losing a wicket, showcasing patience and flair in equal measure.