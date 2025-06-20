Friday, June 20, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Not Rohit, nor Ganguly: Shubman Gill hits century on Test captaincy debut

Not Rohit, nor Ganguly: Shubman Gill hits century on Test captaincy debut

Shubman Gill becomes the first Indian player since Virat Kohli to score under on his maiden Test as captain

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill (PIC: Sportspicz for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Star Indian and newly appointed red-ball skipper of the Indian cricket team, Shubman Gill, has announced his arrival in Test cricket in big shoes and in style, as he scored a brilliant century against England on Day 1 of the first Test between India and England at Headingley, Leeds, to put India in a strong starting position early in the match. When Kohli retired everyone was questioning who will replace him at number four spot but the prince has risen to the occassion and that too while soaking the pressure of his captaincy debut. Gill took 127 balls to complete his century and become the fourrth Indian player to score Test hundred of his maiden Test as the captain of the side and first since 2014. A record even Rrohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly failed to achieve.  Indian players with century on first Test as captain: 
Player Runs Opposition Ground Year
Vijay Hazare 164* vs England Delhi 1951
Sunil Gavaskar 116 vs New Zealand Auckland 1976
Virat Kohli 115 vs Australia Adelaide 2014
Shubman Gill 102* vs England Headingley 2025
  Gill shines bright in Leeds  This is Shubman Gill’s sixth Test century overall and his third against England. This is Gill’s second Test hundred overseas and also his first in SENA countries. Gill took 139 balls to complete his century. 
 
 
Gill, who came out to bat when India lost two quick wickets on 92, added 129 runs for the third wicket with another centurion for India, Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), and then added another half-century stand with vice-skipper Rishabh Pant to put the visitors in the driving seat in the match on Day 1 itself. 
 
Full list of Gill’s Test centuries
 
No. Score Opposition Venue Date
1 110 Bangladesh Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram 14-Dec-22
2 128 Australia Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 09-Mar-23
3 104 England  Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam  02-Feb-24
4 110 England Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 07-Mar-24
5 119 Bangladesh MA Chidambaram Stadium 19-Sep-24
6 102* England Headingly, Leeds 20-Jun-25
 

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

