Not Rohit, nor Ganguly: Shubman Gill hits century on Test captaincy debut

Star Indian and newly appointed red-ball skipper of the Indian cricket team, Shubman Gill, has announced his arrival in Test cricket in big shoes and in style, as he scored a brilliant century against England on Day 1 of the first Test between India and England at Headingley, Leeds, to put India in a strong starting position early in the match. When Kohli retired everyone was questioning who will replace him at number four spot but the prince has risen to the occassion and that too while soaking the pressure of his captaincy debut. Gill took 127 balls to complete his century and become the fourrth Indian player to score Test hundred of his maiden Test as the captain of the side and first since 2014. A record even Rrohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly failed to achieve. Indian players with century on first Test as captain:
Gill shines bright in Leeds This is Shubman Gill’s sixth Test century overall and his third against England. This is Gill’s second Test hundred overseas and also his first in SENA countries. Gill took 139 balls to complete his century.
|Player
|Runs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Year
|Vijay Hazare
|164*
|vs England
|Delhi
|1951
|Sunil Gavaskar
|116
|vs New Zealand
|Auckland
|1976
|Virat Kohli
|115
|vs Australia
|Adelaide
|2014
|Shubman Gill
|102*
|vs England
|Headingley
|2025
Gill, who came out to bat when India lost two quick wickets on 92, added 129 runs for the third wicket with another centurion for India, Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), and then added another half-century stand with vice-skipper Rishabh Pant to put the visitors in the driving seat in the match on Day 1 itself.
Full list of Gill’s Test centuries
|No.
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|1
|110
|Bangladesh
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
|14-Dec-22
|2
|128
|Australia
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|09-Mar-23
|3
|104
|England
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|02-Feb-24
|4
|110
|England
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|07-Mar-24
|5
|119
|Bangladesh
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|19-Sep-24
|6
|102*
|England
|Headingly, Leeds
|20-Jun-25