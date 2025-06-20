ENG vs IND: Why are India and England players wearing black armbands?

Cricket briefly took a backseat on Friday as India and England come together to honour the victims of the devastating Ahmedabad air tragedy ahead of the first Test at Headingley. Both teams observed a minute's silence and are wearing black armbands as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives.

The tragic incident took place on June 12, when a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route to London crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad, killing 274 people. The victims included 181 Indian nationals and 53 British citizens, making the tribute especially meaningful for both sides.

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant expressed the team's sorrow, acknowledging the nation's pain and emphasizing their desire to bring some joy back through their performance. “The emotions are high, but we’ll give our best for the country,” Pant said.

The crash, which shocked both nations and the global cricketing community, occurred when the aircraft lost control and hit a hostel at B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad. Only one person reportedly survived.