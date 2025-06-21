IND vs ENG 1st Test: Will rain halt India's perfect start at Headingley?

According to the latest weather reports from AccuWeather.com for Leeds, United Kingdom, the day will begin with a partly sunny morning, with little to no chance of rain until 5:30 PM IST (1 PM local). However, the chance of precipitation increases from 8% at 5:30 PM IST (1 PM local) to 73% by 6:30 PM IST (2 PM local).

The forecast further predicts heavy rainfall with thunderstorms starting around 7:30 PM IST (3 PM local), continuing into the night. With humidity hovering around 65% and wind speeds near 18 kph, fans should brace for significant rain interruptions during the third session of play.