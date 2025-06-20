IND vs ENG 1st Test: Skipper Gill powers India to record start vs England

A new chapter in Indian Test cricket got off to a flying start as Shubman Gill-led India dominated Day 1 of the opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. Electing to bowl first under overcast skies, Ben Stokes' decision backfired spectacularly as India reached stumps at a commanding 359 for 3 — their highest-ever first-day total in a Test match on English soil, surpassing the previous best of 338 at Edgbaston in 2022.
Leading from the front, Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 127, registering a captaincy debut century that also made history — he became the first Indian skipper in 37 years to score a hundred in his maiden Test as captain. He was ably supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who continued his stellar red-ball form with a composed 101 off 172 balls.
India began solidly with an opening stand of 91 between KL Rahul (42) and Jaiswal. However, England struck back late in the morning session with quick wickets. Brydon Carse removed Rahul, while Stokes trapped debutant Sai Sudharsan for a duck, leaving India at 92 for 2 by lunch.
But the visitors turned the tide emphatically in the second session. Jaiswal and Gill stitched together a century partnership that not only stabilised the innings but also put the English bowlers under severe pressure. The duo added 123 runs in the post-lunch session without losing a wicket, showcasing patience and flair in equal measure.
England got a brief opening early in the third session when Stokes dismissed Jaiswal on 101 — the left-hander misjudged a short ball just after reaching his fourth Test hundred. But any hopes of a collapse were swiftly quashed as vice-captain Rishabh Pant (65 off 96 balls)* joined Gill in a fluent and aggressive stand.
The Gill–Pant duo added an unbeaten 138-run partnership for the fourth wicket, maintaining a brisk scoring rate and ensuring India ended the day firmly on top.
India scorecard after day 1
|India 1st Inning
|359-3 (85 ov) CRR:4.22
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|b B Stokes
|101
|158
|16
|1
|63.92
|KL Rahul
|c J Root b B Carse
|42
|78
|8
|0
|53.85
|Sai Sudharsan
|c JL Smith b B Stokes
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Shubman Gill (C)
|Not out
|127
|175
|16
|1
|72.57
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|Not out
|65
|102
|6
|2
|63.73
|Extras
|24 (b 1, Ib 10, w 1, nb 7, p 5)
|Total
|359 (3 wkts, 85 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|19
|2
|89
|0
|2
|4.68
|Brydon Carse
|16
|5
|70
|1
|3
|4.38
|Josh Tongue
|16
|0
|75
|0
|1
|4.69
|Ben Stokes
|13
|1
|43
|2
|1
|3.3
|Shoaib Bashir
|21
|4
|66
|0
|0
|3.14