Friday, June 20, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 1st Test: Skipper Gill powers India to record start vs England

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Skipper Gill powers India to record start vs England

India's first-day score against England in Leeds is their highest first-day total in England, surpassing their record of 338 at Edgbaston in 2022

Shubman Gill vs England in Leeds

Shubman Gill vs England in Leeds (PIC: X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A new chapter in Indian Test cricket got off to a flying start as Shubman Gill-led India dominated Day 1 of the opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. Electing to bowl first under overcast skies, Ben Stokes' decision backfired spectacularly as India reached stumps at a commanding 359 for 3 — their highest-ever first-day total in a Test match on English soil, surpassing the previous best of 338 at Edgbaston in 2022.
 
Leading from the front, Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 127, registering a captaincy debut century that also made history — he became the first Indian skipper in 37 years to score a hundred in his maiden Test as captain. He was ably supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who continued his stellar red-ball form with a composed 101 off 172 balls.
 
 
India began solidly with an opening stand of 91 between KL Rahul (42) and Jaiswal. However, England struck back late in the morning session with quick wickets. Brydon Carse removed Rahul, while Stokes trapped debutant Sai Sudharsan for a duck, leaving India at 92 for 2 by lunch. 
 
But the visitors turned the tide emphatically in the second session. Jaiswal and Gill stitched together a century partnership that not only stabilised the innings but also put the English bowlers under severe pressure. The duo added 123 runs in the post-lunch session without losing a wicket, showcasing patience and flair in equal measure.

Also Read

ENG vs IND 1st Test day 1 full scorecard

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 1st Test: Batters power India to 331/3 against ENG at stumps on day 1

Shubman Gill

Not Rohit, nor Ganguly: Shubman Gill hits century on Test captaincy debut

Yashasvi jaiswal

ENG vs IND: Jaiswal shines in England, hits 5th Test century for India

Shubman Gill

Why India awarded five penalty runs? What is obstructing the field rule?

ENG vs IND

Who tops the run charts in the India vs England Test series since 1932?

 
England got a brief opening early in the third session when Stokes dismissed Jaiswal on 101 — the left-hander misjudged a short ball just after reaching his fourth Test hundred. But any hopes of a collapse were swiftly quashed as vice-captain Rishabh Pant (65 off 96 balls)* joined Gill in a fluent and aggressive stand.
 
The Gill–Pant duo added an unbeaten 138-run partnership for the fourth wicket, maintaining a brisk scoring rate and ensuring India ended the day firmly on top.
  India scorecard after day 1 
India 1st Inning
359-3 (85 ov) CRR:4.22
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal b B Stokes 101 158 16 1 63.92
KL Rahul c J Root b B Carse 42 78 8 0 53.85
Sai Sudharsan c JL Smith b B Stokes 0 4 0 0 0
Shubman Gill (C) Not out 127 175 16 1 72.57
Rishabh Pant (WK) Not out 65 102 6 2 63.73
Extras 24 (b 1, Ib 10, w 1, nb 7, p 5)
Total 359 (3 wkts, 85 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Chris Woakes 19 2 89 0 2 4.68
Brydon Carse 16 5 70 1 3 4.38
Josh Tongue 16 0 75 0 1 4.69
Ben Stokes 13 1 43 2 1 3.3
Shoaib Bashir 21 4 66 0 0 3.14 
 

More From This Section

Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns Playing 11

MLC 2025: Texas vs San Francisco playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Sai Sudharshan

Debut to Forget: Sudharsan joins unwanted list after getting out for a duck

Abhimanyu Easwaran

ENG vs IND: Abhimanyu Easwaran overlooked, fans blame IPL favouritism

Tendulkar Anderson trophy

Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy: Why fans are divided over IND-ENG series rename?

Team India

ENG vs IND: Why are India and England players wearing black armbands?

Topics : India cricket team England cricket team India vs England Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon