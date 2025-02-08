IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Pitch report and key stats of Barabati stadium

All eyes will be on Indian captain Rohit Sharma as he aims to find his form, while Virat Kohli could make his return after missing the last game due to injury. Both players will be eager to make an impact as India looks to fine-tune their squad ahead of the Champions Trophy. It remains uncertain whether the team will make changes, particularly to their bowling attack, or maintain their current combinations. ALSO READ: 2nd ODI preview: Rohit's lean run, Kohli's return in focus against England India secured a narrow four-wicket victory over England in the first ODI, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Virat Kohli was absent from the first match due to a swollen knee, but according to Shubman Gill, Kohli is expected to return when India take the field again for the second ODI on February 9 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.All eyes will be on Indian captain Rohit Sharma as he aims to find his form, while Virat Kohli could make his return after missing the last game due to injury. Both players will be eager to make an impact as India looks to fine-tune their squad ahead of the Champions Trophy. It remains uncertain whether the team will make changes, particularly to their bowling attack, or maintain their current combinations.

Barabati Stadium Pitch Report

Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium has hosted 19 ODI matches, with the most recent one taking place in December 2019. Known for being a high-scoring venue, the conditions suggest that it would be advantageous to bowl first. Dew could play a crucial role during the second half of the game, making it more challenging for the batting side. Historically, spinners have had success at this ground, and it is expected that they could play a key role in determining the outcome of the match.

Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here Barabati stadium key stats ODI stats at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack Matches Played Matches Won Batting First Matches Won Batting Second Highest Team Innings 19 7 12 381/6 (India) vs England India set the highest total at this venue in 2017 when they scored 381/6 against England, who responded with 366 runs.

ALSO READ: Pakistan opener Saim Ayub ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025: PCB India has played 17 ODIs at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, with a strong record of 13 wins and 4 losses. The highest total scored by India at this venue is 381/6 against England on January 11, 2017, while their lowest total was 161/5 against New Zealand on December 12, 1988. India's biggest win by runs came against Sri Lanka, winning by 169 runs on November 2, 2014, and their largest win by wickets was an 8-wicket victory over the West Indies on November 9, 1994. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most runs at the stadium, accumulating 469 runs in 10 matches. Mohammed Azharuddin's highest score at the venue is 153* off 150 balls against Zimbabwe in 1998. Ajay Jadeja boasts the highest average (136.5) and Zaheer Khan the highest strike rate (137.93). Tendulkar also hit 4 half-centuries, while Jadeja scored 2 centuries.