Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Pitch report and key stats of Barabati stadium

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Pitch report and key stats of Barabati stadium

After the first ODI, Shreyas Iyer shared that he was originally scheduled to sit out, which caught many former cricketers by surprise, especially since Yashasvi Jaiswal's name was being discussed.

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India secured a narrow four-wicket victory over England in the first ODI, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Virat Kohli was absent from the first match due to a swollen knee, but according to Shubman Gill, Kohli is expected to return when India take the field again for the second ODI on February 9 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.   All eyes will be on Indian captain Rohit Sharma as he aims to find his form, while Virat Kohli could make his return after missing the last game due to injury. Both players will be eager to make an impact as India looks to fine-tune their squad ahead of the Champions Trophy. It remains uncertain whether the team will make changes, particularly to their bowling attack, or maintain their current combinations.  ALSO READ: 2nd ODI preview: Rohit's lean run, Kohli's return in focus against England 
       Barabati Stadium Pitch Report
 
Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium has hosted 19 ODI matches, with the most recent one taking place in December 2019. Known for being a high-scoring venue, the conditions suggest that it would be advantageous to bowl first. Dew could play a crucial role during the second half of the game, making it more challenging for the batting side. Historically, spinners have had success at this ground, and it is expected that they could play a key role in determining the outcome of the match.
 
India set the highest total at this venue in 2017 when they scored 381/6 against England, who responded with 366 runs.  Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here    Barabati stadium key stats 
ODI stats at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Matches Played Matches Won Batting First Matches Won Batting Second Highest Team Innings
19 7 12 381/6 (India) vs England
 
India has played 17 ODIs at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, with a strong record of 13 wins and 4 losses. The highest total scored by India at this venue is 381/6 against England on January 11, 2017, while their lowest total was 161/5 against New Zealand on December 12, 1988. India's biggest win by runs came against Sri Lanka, winning by 169 runs on November 2, 2014, and their largest win by wickets was an 8-wicket victory over the West Indies on November 9, 1994.   ALSO READ: Pakistan opener Saim Ayub ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025: PCB
 
Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most runs at the stadium, accumulating 469 runs in 10 matches. Mohammed Azharuddin's highest score at the venue is 153* off 150 balls against Zimbabwe in 1998. Ajay Jadeja boasts the highest average (136.5) and Zaheer Khan the highest strike rate (137.93). Tendulkar also hit 4 half-centuries, while Jadeja scored 2 centuries. 
 
Highest ODI totals at Barabati Stadium
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
India 381/6 50 7.62 1 v England Cuttack won 19/01/17
England 366/8 50 7.32 2 v India Cuttack lost 19/01/17
India 363/5 50 7.26 1 v Sri Lanka Cuttack won 02/11/14
India 316/6 48.4 6.49 2 v West Indies Cuttack won 22/12/19
West Indies 315/5 50 6.3 1 v India Cuttack lost 22/12/19
India 301/3 50 6.02 1 v Zimbabwe Cuttack won 09/04/98
India 273/4 43.4 6.25 2 v England Cuttack won 26/11/08
England 270/4 50 5.4 1 v India Cuttack lost 26/11/08
Zimbabwe 269 48.4 5.52 2 v India Cuttack lost 09/04/98
Australia 266/5 50 5.32 1 v Zimbabwe Cuttack won 30/10/87
India 256/2 49.2 5.18 2 v West Indies Cuttack won 09/11/94
India 255/7 47.2 5.38 2 v Zimbabwe Cuttack won 02/12/00
Zimbabwe 253/7 50 5.06 1 v India Cuttack lost 02/12/00
India 252/5 49 5.14 1 v England Cuttack lost 27/12/84
West Indies 251/9 50 5.02 1 v India Cuttack lost 09/11/94
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES, ODI Tri-series 2025: Glenn Phillips' fiery 100 takes NZ to 330/6

ODI tri-series: Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing 11, live time and streaming

It's a catch 22 situation for out-of-form Rohit: Ravichandran Ashwin

Sairaj Bahutule set to join Rahul Dravid ahead of IPL 2025 season

Ranji Trophy quarter-final full schedule, match timings and live streaming

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamCricket

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story