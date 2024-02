England’s Joe Root went past legendary batters like West Indies’ Gary Sobers and Vivian Richards and Australia’s Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith to become the first player in cricket history to hit 10 Test hundreds against India.

The feat was achieved at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, February 23rd when Root hit his first hundred of the five-match series against India during the first innings of the fourth Test.

Root in Elite List