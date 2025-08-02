Target 374: England set sights on highest successful chase in The Oval Test

What is England’s highest successful chase at The Oval?
- Target: 263 - England (263/9) vs Australia, 1902
- Target: 252 - West Indies (255/2) vs England, 1963
- Target: 242 - Australia (242/5) vs England, 1972
- Target: 225 - West Indies (226/2) vs England, 1988
- Target: 219 - Sri Lanka (219/2) vs England, 2024
What is the chasing record at The Oval in 2025 county Season?
- 300/5 chasing 377
- 36/2 (won by 8 wkts)
- 289/7 chasing 418
|Highest chases by England in Test cricket history
|Target
|Opposition
|Venue
|Season
|378
|India
|Edgbaston
|2022
|371
|India
|Headingley
|2025
|359
|Australia
|Headingley
|2019
|332
|Australia
|MCG
|1928/29
|315
|Australia
|Headingley
|2011
|305
|New Zealand
|Hagley Oval
|1996/97
What is the highest successful run-chase vs India in Test cricket?
|Highest run chases vs India in Test cricket
|Team
|Target
|Ground
|Season
|England
|378
|Edgbaston
|2022
|England
|371
|Headingley
|2025
|Australia
|339
|WACA
|1977/78
|West Indies
|276
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|1987/88
|South Africa
|240
|Wanderers
|2021/22
|New Zealand
|213
|Basin Reserve
|1998/99
|Highest successful run chase (Test cricket) in 21st century
|Team
|Against
|Target
|Date
|Venue
|West Indies
|Australia
|418
|09-05-2003
|Antigua Recreation Ground
|South Africa
|Australia
|414
|17-12-2008
|WACA Ground
|West Indies
|Bangladesh
|395
|03-02-2021
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
|Sri Lanka
|Zimbabwe
|388
|14-07-2017
|R Premadasa Stadium
|India
|England
|387
|11-12-2008
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|England
|India
|378
|01-07-2022
|Edgbaston
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|377
|03-07-2015
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|England
|Australia
|359
|22-08-2019
|Headingley
|Sri Lanka
|South Africa
|352
|04-08-2006
|P Sara Oval
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|342
|16-07-2022
|Galle International Stadium
|South Africa
|Australia
|335
|15-03-2002
|Kingsmead
|Australia
|South Africa
|331
|08-03-2002
|Newlands
|India
|Australia
|328
|15-01-2021
|Brisbane Cricket Ground
|West Indies
|England
|322
|25-08-2017
|Headingley
|New Zealand
|Bangladesh
|317
|17-10-2008
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
|England
|Australia
|315
|16-08-2001
|Headingley
|Australia
|South Africa
|310
|17-11-2011
|Wanderers Stadium
|Australia
|Bangladesh
|307
|09-04-2006
|Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium
|Sri Lanka
|South Africa
|304
|13-02-2019
|Kingsmead
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|302
|16-01-2014
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|England
|New Zealand
|299
|10-06-2022
|Trent Bridge
|England
|New Zealand
|296
|23-06-2022
|Headingley
|England
|New Zealand
|294
|23-05-2008
|Old Trafford
|Australia
|South Africa
|292
|31-03-2006
|Wanderers Stadium
|Australia
|South Africa
|287
|02-01-2006
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|New Zealand
|Sri Lanka
|285
|09-03-2023
|Hagley Oval
|England
|New Zealand
|284
|10-06-2004
|Trent Bridge
|England
|New Zealand
|282
|20-05-2004
|Lord's
|Top 20 highest Successful Run Chases in Test cricket history
|Match
|Country
|Target
|Scored
|Versus
|Ground
|Result
|1
|09/05/03
|West Indies
|418
|418/7
|Australia
|Antigua Recreation Ground
|West Indies won by 3 wickets
|2
|17/12/08
|South Africa
|414
|414/4
|Australia
|WACA Ground
|South Africa won by 6 wickets
|3
|22/07/48
|Australia
|404
|404/3
|England
|Headingley
|Australia won by 7 wickets
|4
|07/04/76
|India
|403
|406/4
|West Indies
|Queen's Park Oval
|India won by 6 wickets
|5
|03/02/21
|West Indies
|395
|395/7
|Bangladesh
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
|West Indies won by 3 wickets
|6
|14/07/17
|Sri Lanka
|388
|391/6
|Zimbabwe
|R Premadasa Stadium
|Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
|7
|11/12/08
|India
|387
|387/4
|England
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|India won by 6 wickets
|8
|01/07/22
|England
|378
|378/3
|India
|Edgbaston
|England won by 7 wickets
|9
|03/07/15
|Pakistan
|377
|382/3
|Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 7 wickets
|10
|20/06/25
|England
|371
|373/5
|India
|Headingley
|England won by 5 wickets
|11
|18/11/99
|Australia
|369
|369/6
|Pakistan
|Bellerive Oval
|Australia won by 4 wickets
|12
|31/03/78
|Australia
|359
|362/7
|West Indies
|Bourda
|Australia won by 3 wickets
|13
|22/08/19
|England
|359
|362/9
|Australia
|Headingley
|England won by 1 wicket
|14
|04/08/06
|Sri Lanka
|352
|352/9
|South Africa
|P Sara Oval
|Sri Lanka won by 1 wicket
|15
|27/02/69
|West Indies
|345
|348/5
|New Zealand
|Eden Park
|West Indies won by 5 wickets
|16
|28/06/84
|West Indies
|342
|344/1
|England
|Lord's
|West Indies won by 9 wickets
|17
|16/07/22
|Pakistan
|342
|344/6
|Sri Lanka
|Galle International Stadium
|Pakistan won by 4 wickets
|18
|16/12/77
|Australia
|339
|342/8
|India
|WACA Ground
|Australia won by 2 wickets
|19
|20/01/50
|Australia
|336
|336/5
|South Africa
|Kingsmead
|Australia won by 5 wickets
|20
|15/3/02
|South Africa
|335
|340/5
|Australia
|Kingsmead
|South Africa won by 5 wickets
