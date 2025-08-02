Home / Cricket / News / Target 374: England set sights on highest successful chase in The Oval Test

If England chase down the 374-run target, then it will also become highest successful run chase at the Oval Stadium in Test cricket

England cricket team
Anish Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 12:20 AM IST
In a tantalising climax to the five-match Test series, India have set England a formidable 374-run target in the fourth innings of the fifth and final Test at The Oval. The Three Lions are aiming to better their second-highest run-chase record in Test cricket as the English openers come out to bat. Previously, England chased down 371 runs at the Leeds Test, which was the first match of the five-match series.
 
However, if England chase down the 374-run target, it will also become the highest successful run chase at The Oval in Test cricket. 

What is England’s highest successful chase at The Oval?

 
England's best fourth-innings chase at The Oval remains the 263/9 vs Australia in 1902, which still tops the overall list for this venue.
 
Highest successful run chases in Tests at The Oval
  • Target: 263 - England (263/9) vs Australia, 1902
  • Target: 252 - West Indies (255/2) vs England, 1963
  • Target: 242 - Australia (242/5) vs England, 1972
  • Target: 225 - West Indies (226/2) vs England, 1988
  • Target: 219 - Sri Lanka (219/2) vs England, 2024
 
What is the highest successful run chase in a Test match at The Oval?
 
The highest successful run chase at The Oval is 263/9 by England against Australia in 1902.
 
Which teams have successfully chased over 250 runs at The Oval?
 
Only two teams have chased more than 250 runs successfully at The Oval:
  • England (263/9) vs Australia in 1902
  • West Indies (255/2) vs England in 1963
Has any team chased a target over 200 at The Oval in recent years?
 
Yes. In 2024, Sri Lanka successfully chased 219 runs against England, finishing at 219/2.
 
How significant was Sri Lanka’s 2024 chase at The Oval?
 
Sri Lanka’s 219/2 chase in 2024 was significant as: It was the highest successful fourth-innings chase at The Oval in 36 years.

What is the chasing record at The Oval in 2025 county Season?

  • 300/5 chasing 377
  • 36/2 (won by 8 wkts)
  • 289/7 chasing 418
 
England’s highest successful run chases
 
England are no strangers to monumental pursuits in the Bazball era. Their highest successful fourth-innings chase — 378 runs — came against India at Edgbaston in July 2022. That feat, driven by the then-new “Bazball” approach under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, marked a defining moment in England’s ultra-aggressive red-ball revival. 
Highest chases by England in Test cricket history
Target Opposition Venue Season
378 India Edgbaston 2022
371 India Headingley 2025
359 Australia Headingley 2019
332 Australia MCG 1928/29
315 Australia Headingley 2011
305 New Zealand Hagley Oval 1996/97
 

What is the highest successful run-chase vs India in Test cricket?

 
Highest run chases vs India in Test cricket
Team Target Ground Season
England 378 Edgbaston 2022
England 371 Headingley 2025
Australia 339 WACA 1977/78
West Indies 276 Arun Jaitley Stadium 1987/88
South Africa 240 Wanderers 2021/22
New Zealand 213 Basin Reserve 1998/99
  What is the highest successful run chase since 2000 in Tests?   
Highest successful run chase (Test cricket) in 21st century
Team Against Target Date Venue
West Indies Australia 418 09-05-2003 Antigua Recreation Ground
South Africa Australia 414 17-12-2008 WACA Ground
West Indies Bangladesh 395 03-02-2021 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Sri Lanka Zimbabwe 388 14-07-2017 R Premadasa Stadium
India England 387 11-12-2008 MA Chidambaram Stadium
England India 378 01-07-2022 Edgbaston
Pakistan Sri Lanka 377 03-07-2015 Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
England Australia 359 22-08-2019 Headingley
Sri Lanka South Africa 352 04-08-2006 P Sara Oval
Pakistan Sri Lanka 342 16-07-2022 Galle International Stadium
South Africa Australia 335 15-03-2002 Kingsmead
Australia South Africa 331 08-03-2002 Newlands
India Australia 328 15-01-2021 Brisbane Cricket Ground
West Indies England 322 25-08-2017 Headingley
New Zealand Bangladesh 317 17-10-2008 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
England Australia 315 16-08-2001 Headingley
Australia South Africa 310 17-11-2011 Wanderers Stadium
Australia Bangladesh 307 09-04-2006 Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium
Sri Lanka South Africa 304 13-02-2019 Kingsmead
Pakistan Sri Lanka 302 16-01-2014 Sharjah Cricket Stadium
England New Zealand 299 10-06-2022 Trent Bridge
England New Zealand 296 23-06-2022 Headingley
England New Zealand 294 23-05-2008 Old Trafford
Australia South Africa 292 31-03-2006 Wanderers Stadium
Australia South Africa 287 02-01-2006 Sydney Cricket Ground
New Zealand Sri Lanka 285 09-03-2023 Hagley Oval
England New Zealand 284 10-06-2004 Trent Bridge
England New Zealand 282 20-05-2004 Lord's
   
Top 20 highest Successful Run Chases in Test cricket history
  Match Country Target Scored Versus Ground Result
1 09/05/03 West Indies 418 418/7 Australia Antigua Recreation Ground West Indies won by 3 wickets
2 17/12/08 South Africa 414 414/4 Australia WACA Ground South Africa won by 6 wickets
3 22/07/48 Australia 404 404/3 England Headingley Australia won by 7 wickets
4 07/04/76 India 403 406/4 West Indies Queen's Park Oval India won by 6 wickets
5 03/02/21 West Indies 395 395/7 Bangladesh Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium West Indies won by 3 wickets
6 14/07/17 Sri Lanka 388 391/6 Zimbabwe R Premadasa Stadium Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
7 11/12/08 India 387 387/4 England MA Chidambaram Stadium India won by 6 wickets
8 01/07/22 England 378 378/3 India Edgbaston England won by 7 wickets
9 03/07/15 Pakistan 377 382/3 Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 7 wickets
10 20/06/25 England 371 373/5 India Headingley England won by 5 wickets
11 18/11/99 Australia 369 369/6 Pakistan Bellerive Oval Australia won by 4 wickets
12 31/03/78 Australia 359 362/7 West Indies Bourda Australia won by 3 wickets
13 22/08/19 England 359 362/9 Australia Headingley England won by 1 wicket
14 04/08/06 Sri Lanka 352 352/9 South Africa P Sara Oval Sri Lanka won by 1 wicket
15 27/02/69 West Indies 345 348/5 New Zealand Eden Park West Indies won by 5 wickets
16 28/06/84 West Indies 342 344/1 England Lord's West Indies won by 9 wickets
17 16/07/22 Pakistan 342 344/6 Sri Lanka Galle International Stadium Pakistan won by 4 wickets
18 16/12/77 Australia 339 342/8 India WACA Ground Australia won by 2 wickets
19 20/01/50 Australia 336 336/5 South Africa Kingsmead Australia won by 5 wickets
20 15/3/02 South Africa 335 340/5 Australia Kingsmead South Africa won by 5 wickets
 

Cricket NewsIndia vs EnglandICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

