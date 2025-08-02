Target 374: England set sights on highest successful chase in The Oval Test

In a tantalising climax to the five-match Test series, India have set England a formidable 374-run target in the fourth innings of the fifth and final Test at The Oval. The Three Lions are aiming to better their second-highest run-chase record in Test cricket as the English openers come out to bat. Previously, England chased down 371 runs at the Leeds Test, which was the first match of the five-match series.

What is England’s highest successful chase at The Oval? England's best fourth-innings chase at The Oval remains the 263/9 vs Australia in 1902, which still tops the overall list for this venue. However, if England chase down the 374-run target, it will also become the highest successful run chase at The Oval in Test cricket.

Highest successful run chases in Tests at The Oval Target: 263 - England (263/9) vs Australia, 1902

Target: 252 - West Indies (255/2) vs England, 1963

Target: 242 - Australia (242/5) vs England, 1972

Target: 225 - West Indies (226/2) vs England, 1988

Target: 219 - Sri Lanka (219/2) vs England, 2024 What is the highest successful run chase in a Test match at The Oval? The highest successful run chase at The Oval is 263/9 by England against Australia in 1902. Which teams have successfully chased over 250 runs at The Oval? Only two teams have chased more than 250 runs successfully at The Oval:

England (263/9) vs Australia in 1902

West Indies (255/2) vs England in 1963 Has any team chased a target over 200 at The Oval in recent years? Yes. In 2024, Sri Lanka successfully chased 219 runs against England, finishing at 219/2. How significant was Sri Lanka’s 2024 chase at The Oval? Sri Lanka’s 219/2 chase in 2024 was significant as: It was the highest successful fourth-innings chase at The Oval in 36 years. What is the chasing record at The Oval in 2025 county Season? 300/5 chasing 377

36/2 (won by 8 wkts)

289/7 chasing 418 England’s highest successful run chases