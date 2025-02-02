Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma hits second fastest century for India in T20s

Abhishek took only 17 balls to complete his first 50 runs and 20 balls for his next 50

Abhishek Sharma
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 8:36 PM IST
Indian southpaw batter Abhishek Sharma was at his best against England in the fifth T20I at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After helping India to their highest powerplay total of 95 and scoring the second-fastest 50 for India in just 17 balls, he took only 20 more balls to reach his century in 37 balls. In the process, Sharma also recorded the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian player after Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball hundred, which the former skipper scored against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.
 
Full list of fastest T20I centuries by Indian players
 
Player Balls Opponent Venue Year
Rohit Sharma 35 Sri Lanka Indore 2017
Abhishek Sharma 37 England Mumbai 2025
Sanju Samson 40 Bangladesh Hyderabad 2024
Tilak Varma 41 South Africa Johannesburg 2024
Suryakumar Yadav 45 Sri Lanka Rajkot 2023
KL Rahul 46 West Indies Lauderhill 2016
Abhishek Sharma 46 Zimbabwe Harare 2024
Sanju Samson 47 South Africa Durban 2024
Suryakumar Yadav 48 England Nottingham 2022
Suryakumar Yadav 49 New Zealand Mount Maunganui 2022
Sanju Samson 51 South Africa Johannesburg 2024
Tilak Varma 51 South Africa Centurion 2024
 
First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

