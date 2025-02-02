IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma hits second fastest century for India in T20s

Indian southpaw batter Abhishek Sharma was at his best against England in the fifth T20I at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After helping India to their highest powerplay total of 95 and scoring the second-fastest 50 for India in just 17 balls, he took only 20 more balls to reach his century in 37 balls. In the process, Sharma also recorded the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian player after Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball hundred, which the former skipper scored against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

Full list of fastest T20I centuries by Indian players