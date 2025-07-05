England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 4: Rahul-Nair to bat on as IND eye big lead

The Indian cricket team could not have asked for a better position in the second Test after three days of play, as the visitors currently lead the game by 244 runs in the second innings after finishing Day 3 at 64 for 1, having secured a 180-run lead in the first innings. India still have nine wickets left, with KL Rahul and Karun Nair at the crease and the in-form Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant yet to come. India will fancy their chances to take a 500-plus lead to at least eliminate the chance of England winning the game with their Bazball style of play on the final day.

On the other hand, Ben Stokes and company will try to trigger another collapse for India. If they manage to stop India from building anything beyond a 450-run lead, they will go for the win on the final day. They know that if they can pull off one or two sessions of fast-paced cricket, the Indian bowlers will be under pressure, and they can pull off another miraculous win.

India scorecard after Day 3:

India 2nd Inning 64-1 (13 ov) CRR:4.92 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b JC Tongue 28 22 6 0 127.27 KL Rahul Not out 28 38 6 0 73.68 Karun Nair Not out 7 18 1 0 38.89 Extras 1 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Total 64 (1 wkts, 13 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Chris Woakes 5 0 28 0 0 5.6 Brydon Carse 5 1 23 0 0 4.6 Josh Tongue 3 1 12 1 0 4

India vs England 2nd Test Day 4: Live Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.

Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 4 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.

Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 4: Free Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.

Stay tuned for India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 live score and match updates here: