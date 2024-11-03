India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 3: India need 147 runs to avoid clean sweep
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: The highest successful run chase at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is 164, which South Africa scored against India in 2000
Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
On Day 3 of India vs New Zealand 3rd Test, India removed the final wicket of Kiwis' 2nd innings early and need to chase down 147 runs to avoid clean sweep at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The three-match series has already been lost, but there's a lot of pride to play for, notwithstanding 12 crucial ICC World Test Championship points.
Here's how India ceded advantage on Day 2
In just two days of thrilling cricket, we're on the brink of a decisive result. The fate of the match will be sealed today. The second day was nothing short of a spectacle—a rollercoaster of action on a treacherous pitch, where skill and instinct reigned supreme over defence. A staggering 348 runs were plundered, and no fewer than 15 wickets tumbled, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.
The drama kicked off with Rishabh Pant, who smashed the first two balls of the day to the boundary, announcing his intent in emphatic fashion. His fiery knock brought up a blistering half-century in just 36 balls, igniting the innings. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill showcased resilience, anchoring India with a sublime top score of 90. Washington Sundar’s gritty unbeaten 38 pushed India to a narrow 28-run lead in the first innings.
With the new ball in hand, Akash Deep struck early, yet Will Young fought back with grit, forging crucial partnerships with Conway and Mitchell. The Indian spinners, however, were relentless, chipping away at the New Zealand lineup, finally breaking through. At stumps, New Zealand stands effectively at 143 for 9 in their second innings, their hopes flickering as India closes in on victory.
9:38 AM
3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NZ bundled out at 174
India bowl out New Zealand at 174 and have set themselves a 147-run target in Mumbai. Jadeja takes the final wicket of Ajaz.
9:36 AM
3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NZ 171/9 after 45 overs
Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; NZ 171/9; O'Rourke 0 (3) Ajaz 7 (20)
9:35 AM
3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jadeja finishes his over!
Over Summary 0 0 W 0 0 0; NZ 171/9; O'Rourke 0 (3) Ajaz 7 (20)
9:24 AM
3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PITCH REPORT
Here's what Dinesh Karthik and Simon Doull said during the Day 3 pitch report
Day Three: A Crucial Turning Point
Day Three: A Crucial Turning Point
As we enter day three of this Test, the game has progressed rapidly, with 14 wickets falling on day one and 15 on day two. With such a dramatic start, it seems almost certain that today will produce a result. New Zealand now faces a tactical decision on how to approach the pitch rolling—a choice that could heavily impact the match’s outcome.
Roller Strategy: A Decisive Call
New Zealand has the option to use either a heavy or light roller—or to avoid rolling the pitch altogether. A heavy roller would slow the surface down, while a light roller could keep it firm and maintain its current pace. However, the most strategic move might be to skip rolling, allowing the pitch to disintegrate naturally, which could amplify wear and tear. Interestingly, there are two opportunities for pitch rolling today—one for New Zealand and another for India before their innings. This decision could play a critical role in shaping the play.
The Pitch: A Spinner’s Paradise
This Mumbai pitch has been pivotal, its abrasive top layer leading to significant turn and bounce. The dryness of the surface has favoured spinners, with the odd delivery going straight but consistently turning sharply—a classic characteristic of the Mumbai track. This pitch offers enough for bowlers at both ends, though the commentary box end has yielded more wickets, particularly for spinners. The pavilion end, while less abrasive, also has rough patches that make batting challenging. Bowlers are likely to enjoy the conditions on either side.
Ajaz Patel: India’s Primary Threat
For India, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel poses a significant threat, particularly due to his precise lengths and the way he has slowed his pace to adapt to the conditions. India’s left-handed batters will play a crucial role here, as their approach against Ajaz could dictate the innings. In the pre-lunch session yesterday, Rishabh Pant’s aggressive play reduced Ajaz’s impact. If India’s left-handers can continue to play him assertively, they might just steer India to victory.
9:20 AM
IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Top 10 highest wicket-takers during the series
|Top 10 highest wicket-takers during IND vs NZ Test series 2024
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|1
|Washington Sundar
|2
|70.5
|425
|16
|14.12
|226
|2
|1
|2
|Ravindra Jadeja
|3
|99.5
|599
|15
|22.8
|342
|1
|1
|3
|Mitchell Santner
|1
|48.3
|291
|13
|12.08
|157
|-
|2
|4
|Matt Henry
|2
|45.5
|275
|9
|15.89
|143
|-
|1
|5
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|3
|97
|582
|9
|41.22
|371
|-
|-
|6
|Ajaz Patel
|3
|63
|378
|9
|33.33
|300
|-
|1
|7
|William ORourke
|3
|39
|234
|7
|18.43
|129
|1
|-
|8
|Glenn Phillips
|3
|57
|342
|5
|47.8
|239
|-
|-
|9
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2
|41
|246
|3
|42.33
|127
|-
|-
|10
|Tim Southee
|2
|29
|174
|3
|31.33
|94
|-
|-
9:10 AM
IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Top 10 highest run-getters in India vs New Zealand Test series 2024
|Top 10 highest run-getters in India vs New Zealand Test series 2024
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Rachin Ravindra
|3
|6
|256
|51.2
|76.19
|26
|5
|2
|Will Young
|3
|6
|244
|48.8
|53.04
|18
|2
|3
|Devon Conway
|3
|6
|227
|37.83
|61.68
|29
|3
|4
|Rishabh Pant
|3
|5
|197
|39.4
|83.83
|13
|5
|5
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|3
|5
|185
|37
|63.36
|20
|3
|6
|Sarfaraz Khan
|3
|5
|170
|34
|70.54
|20
|3
|7
|Daryl Mitchell
|3
|5
|157
|31.4
|52.51
|5
|1
|8
|Tom Latham
|3
|6
|145
|24.17
|56.2
|15
|-
|9
|Shubman Gill
|2
|3
|143
|47.67
|57.43
|6
|1
|10
|Glenn Phillips
|3
|5
|114
|28.5
|65.9
|6
|6
8:56 AM
3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Ashwin on finding his mojo back
Trusting My Hands
I kept reminding myself that the ball would eventually leave me, but my goal was to get as close to it as possible. I have great hands, so I trusted them to guide me through.
Experimenting with the Carrom Ball
The pitch is behaving in two distinct ways, depending on the end. From the pavilion end, it’s responding differently compared to the dressing room side. The latter is noticeably flatter, and the bounce is much lower, so I thought I’d try a different approach with the carrom ball. The batters seem to sense that attacking me is easier from that end, so I wanted to introduce a variation to keep them guessing.
Target for the Day
Our goal is to wrap up their innings with minimal damage—hopefully just one or two runs here and there. Every run saved now will be crucial when it’s our turn to chase. It won’t be an easy task, and we’ll need to bat exceptionally well to reach the target.
Unexpected Pitch Conditions
I came into this match expecting more bounce and speed from the Mumbai pitch. Surprisingly, it has been quite slow, which is unusual for a typical Bombay pitch. It’s much slower than I anticipated, which has altered our strategy significantly.
8:41 AM
3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Kiwis lower order collapses this series
New Zealand lower order has slumpped miserably in the series but they are still leading the series. This shows the contribution of top order has been vital in winning matches during the ongoing series.
- Pune, 1st innings: 62/7 (197/3 - 259)
- Pune, 2nd innings: 24/5 (231/5 - 255)
- Mumbai, 1st innings: 76/7 (159/3 - 235)
- Mumbai, 2nd innings: 77/6 (94/3 - 171/9)*
8:31 AM
3rd Test Day 3 | IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Highest run chases at Wankhede Stadium
New Zealand are leading by 143 runs with one wicket hand. The highest successful run-chase at Wankhede Stadium is is 164, which South Africa chased against India in 2000.
- South Africa 164/6 vs India (2000)
- England 98/0 vs India (1980)
- England 58/0 vs India (2012)
- India 51/2 vs England (1984)
- Australia 47/0 vs India (2001)
8:24 AM
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 3 proceedings. The match is expected to end today.
