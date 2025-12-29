IND vs NZ ODI squad announcement on Jan 4: Captain Gill likely to return

India’s white-ball roadmap for 2026 begins to take shape this week, with the national selectors set to unveil the ODI squad for the home series against New Zealand on January 4. Shubman Gill, who last led India in ODIs earlier this year, is tipped to make a comeback as captain, signalling a forward-looking reset with bigger targets looming — especially the T20 World Cup title defence.

Team strategy meetings in recent weeks have leaned towards load management for senior all-format stars, ensuring the squad peaks at the right time. Gill’s likely elevation aligns with India’s long-term grooming policy, balancing youth leadership with tactical stability.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 Series: Full schedule, timings, live streaming The upcoming 50-over leg against New Zealand may not carry tournament stakes, but it serves as a crucial assessment window before the team transitions into a five-match T20I series, where the full arsenal, including Gill, is expected to be restored. For now, leadership clarity appears imminent, and Gill seems positioned to steer India’s one-day engine again. Bumrah, Pandya set for strategic pause Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are expected to skip the ODIs to protect their bodies for what India considers a more impactful T20 cycle ahead. A senior coaching staff member privately conveyed that the pair remain non-negotiable pillars for India in global T20 events, and resting them early reflects precaution, not concern.

Pandya, who operates exclusively in limited-overs internationals, has not played a 50-over match for India since the Champions Trophy decider in March. His return was delayed by a carefully structured rehabilitation plan after recurring fitness setbacks. The team management indicated that his domestic appearances for Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy are being treated as controlled game-time, fulfilling board policies while sharpening his body at a safer intensity. T20I dates locked; seniors to return for format shift The ODIs will be staged in Baroda (Jan 11), Rajkot (Jan 14), and Indore (Jan 18), followed almost instantly by five T20Is — Nagpur (Jan 21), Raipur (Jan 23), Guwahati (Jan 25), Visakhapatnam (Jan 28), and Thiruvananthapuram (Jan 31).

Assistant coaches relayed that the T20I leg is seen as the phase where India restores its frontline core. It was hinted internally that Gill is expected to return for that series as well, alongside other senior regulars, once the format pivot happens. Kohli and Rohit: Domestic cameo completed, international focus ahead Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma recently made brief but significant returns to domestic 50-over cricket. A Delhi team official shared that Kohli’s appearances in Bengaluru last week were always scheduled as a short stint, allowing him to reconnect with match pressure before national duty. He is expected to play Delhi’s next league fixture against Railways on January 6 at Alur, then merge into the national setup before the ODI series.

Mumbai Cricket Association representatives conveyed that Rohit’s domestic commitment for the season has concluded after his two matches in Jaipur. His next appearance will directly be for India in the ODI arena. Mumbai teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube are set to join the state squad shortly, reinforcing depth in the latter half of the competition. Jaiswal back on track; Iyer eyes January 3 test Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was recently sidelined by illness, is projected to link up with Mumbai within the next 48 hours. Support staff conveyed optimism about his recovery, expecting him to log multiple outings before India’s ODI camp begins on January 7.

Shreyas Iyer’s case remains more nuanced. A fitness consultant familiar with his progress indicated that Iyer is pushing hard to be ready, treating Mumbai’s January 3 clash against Maharashtra in Jaipur as a live audition to measure movement, power transfer, and post-surgery comfort. While there is no medical green signal for the ODIs yet, insiders around him suggested that he is attacking recovery with maximum intent, unwilling to rule himself out prematurely. It was shared informally that his stay at the BCCI Centre of Excellence has impressed medical observers, but the domestic match remains the real gauge before national selection discussions resume.