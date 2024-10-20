Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs NZ: Lowest successfully defended totals by India in Test history

The lowest score defended by India at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was 188 against Australia in 2017. India also defended 107 runs vs Australia in Mumbai in 2004 and won that game by 13 runs

Lowest target successfully defended by India is 107 runs
Lowest target successfully defended by India is 107 runs. Will India repeat the feat 20 years later?
Anish Kumar
Oct 20 2024 | 8:01 AM IST
The Indian cricket team has often been slow to start in bilateral series recently. Earlier this year, they lost the opening match against England in Hyderabad but bounced back with a commanding performance to win the series 4-1. A similar narrative seems to be unfolding in their ongoing three-match Test series against New Zealand.

After being bowled out for a paltry 46 runs in the first innings, India's batters showed tremendous resolve in the second innings, fighting back to erase a massive 356-run lead. The resurgence was spearheaded by Sarfaraz Khan, who continued his fine form from first-class cricket, scoring a commanding 150 off 195 balls. He was ably supported by Rishabh Pant, who, despite struggling with fitness, contributed 96 runs in a vital 177-run partnership. Pant narrowly missed out on his seventh Test century by just one run.

With just 107 runs needed for victory, New Zealand are in prime position to claim their first win on Indian soil since 1989. However, standing in their way are the unpredictable Bengaluru weather and India's determined bowling attack.

There is a forecast of rain throughout the day at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and the pitch is showing signs of deterioration, with several deliveries keeping low due to widening cracks. These factors could favour India, giving them a chance to defend the small target.

If the weather limits New Zealand's batting time and India's bowlers capitalise on the crumbling wicket, India could pull off another memorable defence, similar to their 107-run victory against Australia in Mumbai in 2004.

Lowest successfully defended target by India in India


Lowest total defended by India in Test cricket
Target defened Opposition  Venue Year
107 Australia Mumbai 2004
143 Australia Melbourne 1991
170 South Africa Ahmedabad 1996
188 Australia Bengaluru 2017
188 New Zealand Mumbai 1969

What is the lowest score defended by India at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in Test cricket history?

The lowest score defended by India at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Benglauru was 188 against Australia in 2017.

Lowest successfully defended target in Test cricket history


Lowest total defended in Test cricket
Target defened Opposition  Venue Year Win margin
85 England The Oval 1882 Australia won by 7 runs
99 Zimbabaw Port of Spain 2000 West Indies won by 35 runs
107 Australia Mumbai (Wankhede) 2004 India won by 13 runs
111 Australia NA 1887 England won by 13 runs
111 Australia The Oval 1896 England won by 66 runs



Lowest totals successfully defended by each team in Tests
Australia - 85
West Indies - 99
India - 107
England - 111
South Africa - 117
Pakistan - 127
Sri Lanka - 136
New Zealand - 137
Bangladesh - 204
Zimbabwe - 235
Afghanistan - 398
Ireland - NA

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 8:01 AM IST

