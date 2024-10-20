IND vs NZ 1st Test: How Bengaluru weather could help India eke out a win?

Tom Latham's New Zealand cricket team is on the cusp of history despite a gallant fightback from India to score 462 in their second innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The BlackCaps needed just 107 runs to win on the fifth and final day of the Test match and anything could have happened today if India took early wickets.
However, Bengaluru weather could help India's chances of winning on Sunday. With inclement weather predicted by many different weather agencies, if New Zealand could get fewer overs to chase down 107 runs, then Rohit Sharma's men would pile up the pressure and swing the game in their favour.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru weather report today
Benglauru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium has the best drainage facility in the world. When it rained for over two hours on Day 4 of IND vs NZ first Test, it took only 45 minutes to get the ground ready for the resumption of play. With inclement weather predicted throughout the day, will India stop Kiwis to win their first match in India in 36 years. Keep checking this space for the latest on Bengaluru weather and India vs New Zealand 1st Test.
So what is the weather forecast and rain prediction for Bengaluru today (October 20)? Business Standard would take a look at the forecast of two weather agencies to get a clearer picture
Bengaluru weather forecast by Accuweather.com
According to Accuweather.com, thunderstorms can occur from 9 AM onwards to 11 AM today. During this period, the chances of rain are more than 50 per cent.
However, Bengaluru's weather is likely to improve after 11 AM, as the sun could come out, and intermittent clouds are expected until 1 PM.
The rainy clouds are expected to return at 2 PM IST as there is a prediction of thunderstorm till 4 PM IST.
Bengaluru weather forecast by the Weather Channel
The weather prediction by the Weather Channel differs from that of Accuweather.
According to the weather channel, there is a chance of thunderstorms from 7 in the morning till 8:15 AM. The forecast further suggests only 17 per cent of rainfall till 11 AM IST.
But the rainy weather is expected to return after 11:15 AM IST. There is 55 per cent to 75 per cent chance of rainfall from 11:30 AM IST to 6:30 PM IST.