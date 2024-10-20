IND vs NZ 1st Test: How Bengaluru weather could help India eke out a win?

Tom Latham's New Zealand cricket team is on the cusp of history despite a gallant fightback from India to score 462 in their second innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The BlackCaps needed just 107 runs to win on the fifth and final day of the Test match and anything could have happened today if India took early wickets.

The last time New Zealand won a Test match in India was way back in 1989 when Sir Richard Hadlee was still an active Test cricketer and got 10 wickets at the Wankhede to ensure a huge 136-run win.

India cricket team. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI How Bengaluru weather could emerge as blessing in disguise for India?

Check India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 full scorecard and match updates here However, Bengaluru weather could help India's chances of winning on Sunday. With inclement weather predicted by many different weather agencies, if New Zealand could get fewer overs to chase down 107 runs, then Rohit Sharma's men would pile up the pressure and swing the game in their favour.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru weather report today



Benglauru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium has the best drainage facility in the world. When it rained for over two hours on Day 4 of IND vs NZ first Test, it took only 45 minutes to get the ground ready for the resumption of play. With inclement weather predicted throughout the day, will India stop Kiwis to win their first match in India in 36 years. Keep checking this space for the latest on Bengaluru weather and India vs New Zealand 1st Test.



So what is the weather forecast and rain prediction for Bengaluru today (October 20)? Business Standard would take a look at the forecast of two weather agencies to get a clearer picture

Bengaluru weather forecast by Accuweather.com

According to Accuweather.com, thunderstorms can occur from 9 AM onwards to 11 AM today. During this period, the chances of rain are more than 50 per cent.

However, Bengaluru's weather is likely to improve after 11 AM, as the sun could come out, and intermittent clouds are expected until 1 PM.

The rainy clouds are expected to return at 2 PM IST as there is a prediction of thunderstorm till 4 PM IST.

Bengaluru weather forecast by the Weather Channel

The weather prediction by the Weather Channel differs from that of Accuweather.

According to the weather channel, there is a chance of thunderstorms from 7 in the morning till 8:15 AM. The forecast further suggests only 17 per cent of rainfall till 11 AM IST.