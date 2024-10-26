IND vs NZ: Shocking to get Virat Kohli out off a full toss - Santner

Having spun the second Test and, perhaps, the series in New Zealand's favour with his career-best 7/53, Mitchell Santner admitted it was shocking' to clean up Virat Kohli on a full toss here on Friday.

Santner's seven-for handed New Zealand a handy 103-run lead in the first innings on a low, slow surface, which the Kiwis stretched to 301 by end of play. Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here

The left-arm spinner's outstanding spell included the scalp of Kohli as India collapsed to 156 all out in the first innings.

I was in more of a shock getting Kohli out off the full toss. He doesn't usually miss those, Santner replied when asked how much he enjoyed getting India's premier batter out in the manner he did.

It was slightly slower through the air. I just tried to change it up a little bit, but usually if you bowl those, they go for six. There was obviously a little bit there which was nice and the change of pace was key today, he told the media.

Santner said despite having a huge 301-run lead, New Zealand batters still have a job to do with three days left in the Test.

I think India will probably come out more aggressive and try to put us on the back foot. There's still a job to do with the bat. Obviously, the more runs we get now, it makes our job with the ball a little easier, he said.

Santner said mixing up the pace, like India off-spinner Washington Sundar did on Day one during his 7/59, was the key.

I tend to do that a lot in white ball cricket change the pace. We spoke about (keeping it) just under 90kmph (and for) an hour kind of (it) looked like it's spinning and then for a period there, when you went over the top, it was actually bouncing a lot, he said.

We spoke about maybe going a little bit slower but at the start, I was kind of fast into it and then it kind of changed as the day went on with the pitch...and Washy did that very well.

You know, first it was 95kmph and then he started to slow it up and get the variation that kept the batters guessing, he added.

The 32-year-old said New Zealand wanted to fire the first shot against India and not look too defensive on this tour.

We know how challenging it can be in these conditions. We've seen India squeeze a lot of teams for a long time. What was pleasing with the bat was (to see) guys trying to fire some shots and play some sweeps and take on the bowlers, he said.

We know, on the flip side, as a bowler, if guys are using their feet or going back or sweeping, it can upset your length a little bit.

In the past we've come here and just tried to block it out and eventually one (delivery) has got your name on it. We spoke about that, trying to fire the first shot or just have a little bit more intent and see what happens, he added.

Santner said taking the game head-on is the approach which has worked out well for New Zealand here.

The job's not finished with the bat, but when guys have shown they can sweep or use their feet, get down to the pitch, we've been in better positions to score and also defend, he said.

I remember my tour here in 2016, we ended up bowling a lot. It was spinning and we tried to just defend it and ended up getting out all the time, he added.

Santner said working with Sri Lanka spin great Rangana Herath has immensely helped the New Zealand spinners.

Rangana has been really good. Obviously, in Sri Lanka and now here. He took wickets all over the place and he was a master of that kind of change in pace and that guile, he said.

Working with him as a spin bowling unit has been really good, especially in conditions that we're not too familiar with, he said.