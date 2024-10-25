David Warner's leadership ban lifted, clears path for BBL captaincy role

Warner, who retired from first-class and international limited-overs cricket earlier this year, successfully presented his case before a three-member panel, seeking to amend the original sanction.

Panel's unanimous decision

The review panel, comprising Alan Sullivan KC, Jeff Gleeson KC, and Jane Seawright, unanimously agreed that Warner had met the necessary criteria for his 2018 leadership ban to be lifted. The decision is effective immediately.

Warner’s sincerity and remorse highlighted

In its verdict, the panel commended Warner's contrition and the respectfulness of his responses. "The respectful and contrite tone of Warner’s responses, along with the content, impressed the Review Panel. We unanimously concluded that Warner was sincere in acknowledging responsibility for his actions and expressed extreme remorse for his conduct."

Improved behaviour since the ban

The panel further noted Warner’s transformation since the imposition of the ban, highlighting his improved conduct on the field. "Warner’s behaviour has been excellent, and he no longer engages in sledging or provocation of opponents. We are confident Warner will not engage in any similar conduct to that which led to the original sanction."

Sanction has ‘achieved its purpose’

The panel concurred with Warner’s assertion that the sanction had "achieved its purpose" over the last six and a half years. Cricket Australia did not oppose Warner's challenge and confirmed that he is now eligible for leadership roles in all Australian cricket competitions.

Cricket Australia supports the decision

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer, expressed his approval of the review process, stating: "In 2022, we updated the Code of Conduct to ensure a fair process for reviewing long-term sanctions. I am pleased David chose to have his sanction reviewed and is now eligible for leadership positions in Australian cricket."

Warner set for possible return to Sydney Thunder captaincy