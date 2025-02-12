IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill creates history with century in Ahmedabad

India’s One Day International (ODI) vice-captain and star batter Shubman Gill created history on Wednesday at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium with his brilliant century against New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the three-match series. Gill, with his century in an ODI match at Ahmedabad, has become the first Indian batter to score 100-plus runs in an innings in all three formats at a single venue. He had earlier recorded scores of 125 in Twenty20 International (T20I) matches and 128 in Test matches to achieve this historic milestone.

Players with a century in all formats at a single venue

Player Venue Location Faf du Plessis Wanderers Johannesburg David Warner Adelaide Oval Adelaide Babar Azam National Stadium Karachi Quinton de Kock Supersport Park Centurion Shubman Gill Motera Ahmedabad ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE UPDATES

Fastest to 2,500 ODI runs

Apart from his record at the venue, Gill also became the fastest player to complete 2,500 ODI runs in the least number of innings. Gill reached the milestone in just 50 innings, one fewer than South African batter Hashim Amla’s record of 51 innings.

Also Read

Players with the fewest innings to 2,500 ODI runs