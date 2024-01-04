Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 2nd Test: Newlands will always hold a special place for Bumrah

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Newlands will always hold a special place for Bumrah

Bumrah, who made his Test debut here in 2018, grabbed his second five-wicket haul as India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the shortest match in Test history, lasting 642 balls

Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Cape Town

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Having started his Test journey here at the Newlands six summers ago, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is a touch emotional about the venue, and the icing on the cake was the 'Player-of-the-Series' award after the series-levelling record win over South Africa here on Thursday.

Bumrah, who made his Test debut here in 2018, grabbed his second five-wicket haul as India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the shortest match in Test history, lasting 642 balls.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"This ground will always hold a special place in my heart," Bumrah, who was the leading wicket-taker in the two-match series with 12 scalps, said during the post-match presentation.

"The journey started here in 2018, always have fond memories. Very happy it went well today.

"That journey started in 2018 -- our bowling unit was experienced and we wanted to make an impact. I didn't expect the game to go this fast."

Twenty-three wickets tumbled on day one as India were set a paltry target of 79 to level the two-match series.

India did so in 12 overs in the second session on day two, making it the shortest-ever Test.

On South Africa opting to bat first after winning the toss, he said, "We wanted to bat first as well. Test cricket gives you surprises. Great series."

India had a pace-bowling attack without the injured Mohammed Shami and featured the likes of Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj besides Bumrah.

"Our team is going through a transition but the message is the same -- keep fighting. A lot of bowlers have been changed, the message in the team, keep fighting.

"We fought it out in the last game as well. It requires a lot of patience. We are very happy that we were able to do it in this game."

On a pitch that offered plenty of assistance, Siraj demolished the South African batting in the first innings, bundling them for 55 with his six-wicket haul.

"It's my best figures in Test career. I tried to be consistent and hit the right areas," Player of the Match Siraj, who returned career-best figures 6/15, said.

"I wasn't consistent in the previous match and that's why we leaked a lot of runs. Worked hard on consistency and tried to be relentless with my lengths."

He also credited senior bowling partner Bumrah for the triumph.

"When we play together with Bumrah, we analyse the wicket quicker and understand the plans.

Also Read

Jasprit Bumrah injury update: Pacer may make international return in August

Jasprit Bumrah is back: Pacer to lead Team India in T20I series vs Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah is fully fit, might get picked for Ireland T20Is: Jay Shah

Jasprit Bumrah news: Layoff will help Indian pacer - Glenn McGrath

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Bumrah breaks Proteas' back with five-wicket haul

IND W vs AUS W: India captain Harmanpreet answers critics on team fitness

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Shut your mouth about Indian pitches, says Rohit Sharma

ICC Awards 2023: Kohli, Gill and Shami nominated for ODI Player of the Year

India vs South Africa 2nd Test proves shortest long-format match in history

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media over Cape Town wicket

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jasprit BumrahIndia vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story