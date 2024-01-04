IND vs SA 2nd Test: Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media over Cape Town wicket

Remember when England were bundled out a mere 81 runs in the second innings of the Ahmedabad Test in 2021?





Check India vs South Africa 2nd test full scorecard here While English media reported heavily that India can't win a home Test if it wouldn't be a rank turner, former England captain Michael Vaughan made a mockery of India's pitch by posting a picture of dug-up land. The India vs England test match ended with 842 balls being bowled. Meanwhile, in 651 balls, 30 wickets fell during the second Test between India and South Africa.

With India needing 79 runs to level the series, the Cape Town Test could become the shortest match completed in the 21st century if India chased down the target inside 190 deliveries (32 overs)

But none of the English, Australian or Proteas media reported on the CapeTown wicket, given that 23 wickets fell in a single day.

However, India's legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar lambasted on SENA media for not calling out the CapeTown wicket. Though Gavaskar said there is no issue with the Newlands wicket, but complained about SENA media bias over the turning pitches.

Speaking to the broadcasters Star Sports, Gavaskar said: "This is what test cricket is all about. You are going to be tested. And I honestly believe I've always believed that if you cannot play on pitches where the ball turns into the batter, you know, there is a tendency amongst the SENA country's media, particularly if you think that you know, if you can't play on fast, bouncy pitches, you're not a batter."