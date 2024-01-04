ICC Awards 2023: Kohli, Gill and Shami nominated for ODI Player of the Year





Also Read: ICC Awards 2023: Surya, Jaiswal nominated in T20I and emerging categories India's Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami were on Thursday, January 04, nominated in the Men's Player of the Year category by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the ICC Awards 2023. Along with these three, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell has also made it to the nominees list.

The ICC also announced the nominees for the Women's ODI Player of the Year. No Indian was featured on the list, which included names like England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr. Sri Lanka's Athapaththu has also been nominated in the women's T20I Player of the Year category.

If Kohli, the three-time winner of the award in 2012, 2017 and 2018, wins the award this year as well, he will become the only player in history to win the award record four times. South Africa's AB de Villiers has won the award thrice alongside Kohli. Kohli became the first player in the world to score 50 centuries in ODIs, which was his most significant achievement of the year.

Gill was the leading run-scorer of the year 2023, with 1584 runs to his name in 29 matches at an average of 63.36. He hit five centuries and nine half-centuries to make this year his in the ODI format. Shami, on the other hand, was India's spearhead in the ODI World Cup, picking 24 wickets in just seven matches at an astonishing average of 10.70.

Mitchell scored a century in the semi-final of the World Cup, although in a losing cause against India. The New Zealander scored 1204 runs in 2023 at an average of 52.34 with five centuries and three fifties to his name.

The ICC will announce the next set of nominees on January 05. The award winners will be announced on January 24 in an official ceremony.

Nominations revealed so far

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year; Shubman Gill (India), Virat Kohli (India), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Mohammed Shami (India)

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year; Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England)

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year; Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Suryakumar Yadav (India)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year; Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Ellyse Perry (Australia)

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year; Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka), Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year; Marufa Akter (Bangladesh), Lauren Bell (England), Darcey Carter (Scotland), Phoebe Litchfield (Australia)