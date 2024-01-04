Home / Cricket / News / India vs South Africa 2nd Test proves shortest long-format match in history

India vs South Africa 2nd Test proves shortest long-format match in history

This was the shortest match played in the history of Test cricket. Previously, it was the Australia vs South Africa match in 1932, in which only 656 balls were bowled to decide the winner.

India cricket team. Photo: PTI
BS Web Team New Delhi

5 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

It took less than five sessions and 642 balls to decide the India vs South Africa 2nd Test winner at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Thursday, January 04, 2024. India emerged victorious by 7 wickets after bowling South Africa out for 55 and 176 runs in two innings. This was the shortest match played in the history of Test cricket. 

India broke the 91-year-old record and suprisingly it was South Africa that time also who ended up on the losing side. Only 656 balls were bowled in the Australia vs South Africa Test match as the Kangaroos emerged victorious after bowling South Africa out for a mere 36 in the first session.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Match Date
South Africa 30 18.4x5 1.91 4 v England Gqeberha 13 Feb 1896
South Africa 30 12.3 2.4 2 v England Birmingham 14 Jun 1924
South Africa 35 22.4x5 1.84 4 v England Cape Town 1 Apr 1899
South Africa 36 23.2 1.54 1 v Australia Melbourne 12 Feb 1932
South Africa 43 28.2x4 2.26 3 v England Cape Town 25 Mar 1889
South Africa 45 31.3 1.42 3 v Australia Melbourne 12 Feb 1932
South Africa 47 47.1x4 1.49 2 v England Cape Town 25 Mar 1889
South Africa 55 23.2 2.35 1 v India Cape Town 3 Jan 2024
South Africa 58 26.1 2.21 1 v England Lord's 10 Jun 1912
South Africa 72 50.1x8 1.07 4 v England Cape Town 1 Jan 1957
South Africa 72 33.4x8 1.61 4 v England Johannesburg 24 Dec 1956
South Africa 73 28.5 2.53 4 v Sri Lanka Galle 12 Jul 2018
South Africa 75 44.4 1.67 4 v England Leeds 29 Jul 1907
South Africa 79 33.1 2.38 2 v India Nagpur 25 Nov 2015
South Africa 80 32 2.5 4 v Australia Melbourne 31 Dec 1910
source: cricinfo

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11: Two changes in India's XI

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Proteas level three-match series 1-1

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media over Cape Town wicket

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Bumrah breaks Proteas' back with five-wicket haul

Explained: ICC changes stumping review, concussion substitute rules

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bumrah, Siraj help India level series

Construction activity led to 23 wkts on Day 1? Bizzare theory by SA coach

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India vs South AfricaIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story