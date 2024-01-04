India vs South Africa 2nd Test proves shortest long-format match in history

India broke the 91-year-old record and suprisingly it was South Africa that time also who ended up on the losing side. Only 656 balls were bowled in the Australia vs South Africa Test match as the Kangaroos emerged victorious after bowling South Africa out for a mere 36 in the first session.
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|South Africa
|30
|18.4x5
|1.91
|4
|v England
|Gqeberha
|13 Feb 1896
|South Africa
|30
|12.3
|2.4
|2
|v England
|Birmingham
|14 Jun 1924
|South Africa
|35
|22.4x5
|1.84
|4
|v England
|Cape Town
|1 Apr 1899
|South Africa
|36
|23.2
|1.54
|1
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|12 Feb 1932
|South Africa
|43
|28.2x4
|2.26
|3
|v England
|Cape Town
|25 Mar 1889
|South Africa
|45
|31.3
|1.42
|3
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|12 Feb 1932
|South Africa
|47
|47.1x4
|1.49
|2
|v England
|Cape Town
|25 Mar 1889
|South Africa
|55
|23.2
|2.35
|1
|v India
|Cape Town
|3 Jan 2024
|South Africa
|58
|26.1
|2.21
|1
|v England
|Lord's
|10 Jun 1912
|South Africa
|72
|50.1x8
|1.07
|4
|v England
|Cape Town
|1 Jan 1957
|South Africa
|72
|33.4x8
|1.61
|4
|v England
|Johannesburg
|24 Dec 1956
|South Africa
|73
|28.5
|2.53
|4
|v Sri Lanka
|Galle
|12 Jul 2018
|South Africa
|75
|44.4
|1.67
|4
|v England
|Leeds
|29 Jul 1907
|South Africa
|79
|33.1
|2.38
|2
|v India
|Nagpur
|25 Nov 2015
|South Africa
|80
|32
|2.5
|4
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|31 Dec 1910