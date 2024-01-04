India vs South Africa 2nd Test proves shortest long-format match in history

It took less than five sessions and 642 balls to decide the India vs South Africa 2nd Test winner at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Thursday, January 04, 2024. India emerged victorious by 7 wickets after bowling South Africa out for 55 and 176 runs in two innings. This was the shortest match played in the history of Test cricket.



India broke the 91-year-old record and suprisingly it was South Africa that time also who ended up on the losing side. Only 656 balls were bowled in the Australia vs South Africa Test match as the Kangaroos emerged victorious after bowling South Africa out for a mere 36 in the first session.