England lose 20 wickets in 67 overs; Starc takes 10 wickets in Perth Test

Australia require 205 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the Ashes after bowling England out for 164 in their second innings on a chaotic second day at the Optus Stadium in Perth. England’s innings lasted just 34.4 overs, meaning they were dismissed twice inside 67.3 overs across the match — their shortest combined effort since 1904.

The hosts now face a chase that is modest on paper, but far from straightforward on a pitch that has offered consistent pace, bite and steep bounce throughout the Test.

England Fold Again After Lunch, Starc Dominates With Third 10-Wicket Haul

Mitchell Starc continued a dream Test, completing his first Ashes ten-wicket haul and the third of his career. The left-armer needed only 123 balls to reach the feat — the fewest by any bowler in a Test in the last 20 years. The previous quickest was Yasir Shah (125 balls vs New Zealand, 2018). Everything went Australia’s way after lunch. An end change unleashed Starc’s trademark away-seamer, which Ben Stokes edged to Steven Smith at second slip. It was the 11th time Starc dismissed Stokes in Tests. England 2nd Innings Batting R B M 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley c & b Starc 0 5 4 0 0 0 Ben Duckett c Smith b Boland 28 40 87 3 0 70 Ollie Pope c †Carey b Boland 33 57 91 2 0 57.89 Joe Root b Starc 8 11 17 1 0 72.72 Harry Brook c Khawaja b Boland 0 3 2 0 0 0 Ben Stokes (c) c Smith b Starc 2 11 29 0 0 18.18 Jamie Smith † c †Carey b Doggett 15 25 41 1 0 60 Gus Atkinson c Doggett b Boland 37 32 61 2 2 115.62 Brydon Carse c †Carey b Doggett 20 20 31 1 2 100 Jofra Archer c Smith b Doggett 5 3 3 1 0 166.66 Mark Wood not out 4 1 5 1 0 400 Extras (b 1, lb 11) 12 Total 34.4 Ov (RR: 4.73) 164 Bowling O M R W ECON WD NB Mitchell Starc 12 1 55 3 4.58 0 0 Scott Boland 11.4 2 33 4 2.82 0 0 Brendan Doggett 9 0 51 3 5.66 0 0 Cameron Green 2 0 13 0 6.5 0 0 England spiralled soon after, losing five wickets for 12 runs to crash from relative stability to total collapse.

Atkinson’s 37 Gives England Hope — Just England’s final resistance came from Gus Atkinson, who top-scored with a brisk 37 off 32 balls. His late hitting, including two fours and two sixes, pushed England’s total to 164 and may yet prove critical. Australia will need the highest score of the match to finish the job. But his dismissal — lapping Scott Boland to Brendan Doggett at fine leg — summed up a day of muddled batting and wasted opportunity. England’s Middle-Order Meltdown: Four of Top Six Nick Off The top order crumbled with a familiar pattern. Four of England’s top six were caught behind the wicket attempting drives or expansive strokes against the new ball.

Zak Crawley fell driving in the first over, as in the first innings. Joe Root dragged on attempting a high-risk drive. Jamie Smith was dismissed twice by short balls before falling to a contentious caught-behind decision. Harry Brook managed just three balls before perishing. Pundits were blunt. Justin Langer called England’s effort “very, very poor batting”, blasting their failure to adapt to Perth’s steep bounce: “Driving on the up here has never worked. This has been going on for decades,” he said on Channel 7. Australia’s Short-Ball Tactics Raise Eyebrows Despite dominating with fuller lengths earlier, Australia bafflingly abandoned the method to bowl short at the lower order. Brydon Carse and Atkinson accepted the invitation, adding 50 valuable runs. Carse struck 20 off 20 before gloving Doggett to Alex Carey.

The tactic drew comparisons to Headingley 2023, where Australia allowed England back into the match in similar fashion. Doggett Makes His Mark on Historic Day Brendan Doggett, the third Indigenous Australian man to play Test cricket, continued to justify his selection. Bowling alongside Scott Boland — the first time two Indigenous Australians have played in the same Test XI — he troubled England’s middle order and removed Brook, Carse and Archer. Boland, after an erratic start, finished strongly with 4 for 33, including the crucial wickets of Duckett, Pope and Atkinson. Khawaja Injury Worry Returns

Usman Khawaja did not return to the field during England’s second innings, ruling him out of batting for the first 45 minutes of Australia’s chase — possibly longer. Cricket Australia said he had left the field for treatment, with no further update available. His preparation, which included three rounds of golf earlier in the week, has drawn scrutiny after he managed just two runs in the first innings and dropped a catch today at slip. Controversy Over DRS Lives On Jamie Smith’s dismissal triggered a lengthy DRS review that divided commentators. Mark Waugh claimed: “Smith walking off convinced the umpire. The decision took far too long for there to be no doubt.”