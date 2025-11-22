Home / Cricket / News / AUS vs ENG 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 2 action today?

As Day 2 approaches, England will hope their bowlers respond with the same intensity Australia showed.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
England took a 40-run first-innings lead after dismissing Australia for 132 early on the second morning of the Ashes cricket series at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday.
 
The Australians resumed at 123 for nine, still 49 behind England's first innings of 172 after a chaotic opening day of the Ashes.
 
Test newcomer Brendan Doggett and Nathan Lyon faced some torrid pace bowling from Mark Wood, who opened the attack on Day 2 with Gus Atkinson.
 
The last-wicket pair batted for six overs until Brydon Carse (3-45) replaced Wood and finished off the Australian innings with his second delivery, having Lyon caught by Ben Duckett in the slips for 4. No. 11 Doggett remained not out 7.
 
Alex Carey was Australia's top scorer with 26.
 
After all the hype leading up to the Ashes, the first test has reached the second innings in a rush.
 
Ben Stokes won the toss and aimed to pile up runs, going away from his usual tendency to bowl first. It appeared to backfire when England was out by the second session of the series, but Stokes ensured the touring team retained the upper hand.
 
His five-wicket haul on top of Jofra Archer and Carse's two wickets apiece helped England's pace attack take a first-innings ascendancy that few expected when Mitchell Starc took a career-best 7-58 earlier in the day for Australia.
 
The milder conditions should mean a less hectic day for the scorers Saturday, contrasting the 19 wickets that tumbled for 295 runs in 72 overs on Day 1.
 
The touring fans known as the Barmy Army was in full voice at the start of the second morning. Another crowd of 50,000-plus is expected at Perth Stadium.
 
1st Ashes Test Day 2 session timings 
First session - 7:50 am IST to 9:50 am IST
 
Lunch - 40 minutes from 9:50 am IST to 10:30 am IST
 
Second session - 10:30 am IST to 12:30 pm IST
 
Tea break - 20 minutes from 12:30 pm IST to 12:50 pm IST
 
Third session - 12:50 pm IST to 2:50 pm IST.
 

England vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 live telecast and live streaming details timings

 
When will Ashes 1st Test Day 2 action begin?
 
Australia vs England 1st Test Day 2 will be played on November 22.
 
What is the venue of Australia vs England 1st Test 2025?
 
Australia will host the England for the first Ashes Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
 
At what time the live match will begin?
 
Australia vs England 1st Test Day 2 live action will begin at 7:50 AM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast Australia vs England 1st Test in India?
 
AUS vs ENG 1st Test live telecast Day 2 will be available of Star Sports Network.
 
How fans can watch the live streaming of Australia vs England 1st Test Day 2 in India?
 
The live streaming of Australia vs England 1st Test Day 2 will be available on JioHotstar.

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

