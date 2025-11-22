Asia Cup Rising Stars final date and time, teams qualified, live streaming

After the completion of the semifinals, the two teams that made it to the grand finale of the Asia Cup 2025 Rising Stars tournament are Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A. While Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the second semifinal, Bangladesh emerged victorious after overcoming India A in a subdued super over.

How Pakistan made it to the final

Pakistan A edged out Sri Lanka A by five runs to book their place in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 final against Bangladesh A. Ghazi Ghori held the innings together with an unbeaten 39, steering Pakistan to 153 for 9 after they had slipped to 62 for 5. He put together crucial stands with Saad Masood (22) and Ahmed Daniyal (22) to stabilise the innings. Sri Lanka A, in reply, were dismissed for 148, falling just short in a tight finish. Saad Masood and Sufiyan Muqeem were the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets apiece.

Pakistan A – Road to the Final Group Stage (Group B) Match 1: Pakistan A 220/4 beat Oman 180/9 — Won by 40 runs A dominant batting display set the tone for Pakistan’s tournament. Match 2: Pakistan A 137/2 beat India A 136 — Won by 8 wickets A clinical chase in just 13.2 overs cemented Pakistan’s place as Group B leaders. Match 3: Pakistan A 61/1 beat UAE 59 — Won by 9 wickets Their bowlers destroyed UAE for 59, sealing the easiest win of their campaign. Semi-final (B1 vs A2) Pakistan A 153/9 beat Sri Lanka A 148 — Won by 5 runs

A tense low-scoring thriller, where Pakistan held their nerve at the death to reach the final. How Bangladesh made it to the final India A crashed out of the Rising Stars Asia Cup after an error-ridden display with bat, ball and tactics, losing to Bangladesh A in a Super Over during the semifinals in Guwahati. Chasing 194, India matched Bangladesh’s total but faltered badly in the tie-breaker. Despite having in-form hitters Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya available, the think-tank oddly sent out Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma and Ramandeep Singh. The move backfired immediately as Ripon Mondol dismissed both Jitesh and Ashutosh for ducks. Bangladesh, needing just one run in the Super Over, crossed the line courtesy of a wide from Suyash Sharma.

Earlier, India A had dominated the chase. Suryavanshi (38 off 15) exploded from the outset, while Arya (44 off 23) joined in as the pair rocketed to 53 inside four overs. But once both departed, India lost momentum. Jitesh (33) and Nehal Wadhera (32*) revived the innings, yet the lower middle order failed to accelerate, leaving 16 needed off the final over before a misfield allowed India to level the scores. Ultimately, the match slipped away much earlier—when Bangladesh surged from 130 for six to 194 thanks to Meherob Hasan’s brutal 48 off 18, including 28 off one over and 20 off the last. India’s poor bowling choices at the death and muddled Super Over strategy sealed their exit.

Bangladesh A – Road to the Final Group Stage (Group A) Match 1: Bangladesh A 171/2 beat Hong Kong 167/8 — Won by 8 wickets A powerful top-order chase in just 11 overs. Match 2: Bangladesh A 79/2 beat Afghanistan A 78 — Won by 8 wickets Bangladesh’s bowlers dismantled Afghanistan’s batting lineup. Match 3: Bangladesh A 153/6 lost to Sri Lanka A 159/7 — Lost by 6 runs Their only defeat, though they still topped Group A based on points. Semi-final (A1 vs B2) Bangladesh A 194/6 tied with India A 194/6 — won via Super Over

