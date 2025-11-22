IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 1 in Guwahati today?

South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. India trail 0-1 in the series. India have now lost the toss in eight of their last nine Tests. Rishabh Pant becomes only the second wicketkeeper to lead India in Tests after MS Dhoni, who captained in 60 matches between 2008 and 2014. Playing 11 of both teams: South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj. India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pant, India stand-in captain: “Definitely a proud moment. As a cricketer, you always aspire to lead your country, and I’m thankful to the BCCI for giving me this opportunity. Didn’t think about it too much, but at the same time, you want to grab it with both hands and do the best for the team. The environment is: focus on yourself, look at the areas where we can improve as a team, and just come together and fight every moment." "We feel the wicket is good for batting, but bowling first is not a bad option either. Shubman is getting well slowly. He was very eager to play, but his body didn’t allow it. He’ll come back stronger. Instead of Shubman, Nitish Reddy comes in, and for Axar, Sai Sudharsan comes in.”

Bavuma, South Africa captain: “We’ve got to start afresh. Today is another day. The boys are looking forward to it. The wicket looks a lot better. All fundamentals stay the same: bat first, try to get a big score and then play from there. (On the pitch) A lot more consistent grass, no real cracks. Probably expected to play well for the first two days. Very excited — we know the Indian faithful always come out and play their part. Happy to be part of this historic moment, being the first Test here. Hopefully, we can keep the historic moments going in our favour. One change: Muthusamy comes in and Bosch is out.”

Pitch report | Deep Dasgupta and Shaun Pollock: "Red-soil pitch, substantial grass cover. A good surface — nice and hard. With the early start and some cloud cover, there'll be a bit of moisture on the deck. Bat first and negotiate the first hour. We'll have to wait and see how much spin there is later. Looks like a really good Test pitch."

