IND vs SA: Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing in the Kolkata Test match?

India and South Africa kicked off their two-match Test series at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with the visitors winning the toss and opting to bat. In a surprising development, South Africa entered the opening Test without their premier fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada, who was sidelined due to a rib injury. All-rounder Corbin Bosch was drafted into the eleven as his replacement.

Toss: South Africa Opt to Bat; India Continue Toss Drought

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma called correctly at the toss and chose to take first strike on what appeared to be a fresh and dry surface in Kolkata. With this, India suffered their eighth consecutive toss defeat in Test cricket. Shubman Gill, taking the decision in stride, joked that his luck might change only at the 2027 World Test Championship final.

ALSO READ: IND vs SA 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 1 in Kolkata today? Bavuma confirmed Rabada’s absence and welcomed Bosch into the XI. India, asked to bowl first, fielded a spin-heavy lineup featuring four spinners. Pant Returns for India Alongside Rabada's unavailability, India had changes of their own. Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant returned to the side after recovering from injury. Meanwhile, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, ruled out of the series, was not in contention for the match. Dhruv Jurel retained his place as a specialist batter, and India opted for a four-spinner combination including Jadeja, Axar, Kuldeep, and Washington Sundar.

What the captains said after the toss: Temba Bavuma We will have a bat. The boys just came back from Pakistan. I was with the A team. From a preparation point of view, we've done as best as we can. It's not every day you get to play against 50,000-60,000 people in the stands. So, I'm looking forward to the challenge. Being back in India, it's always an eye-opener. Looking forward to everything. It's been sitting well at the moment (on being the World Test Champions). Hopefully, nothing really changes. For the performance point of view, work around with a lot more pride. But to keep doing what we've been doing. (On the pitch) It's on the dry side. Not much grass. It's a typical Indian wicket. First innings runs is the key. Rabada misses out due to a rib injury, Corbin Bosch comes in his place.

Shubman Gill (On losing yet another toss) I think the only toss that I'm going to win is hopefully in the WTC finals. Yeah. Looks like a good surface. Hopefully, we'll get some movement early, hopefully we're able to extract that. Dressing room is pretty amazing. This Test bunch is very hungry and is always determined to perform every time we come out.These two test matches for us are very crucial and we're as hungry as ever. Looks like a good surface. It's going to be a good surface for the first day or a couple of days. And then, hopefully, we'll get some turn as the game goes on. Rishabh comes back in place of Reddy since we last played. And Axar is also back in the side.