Islamabad blast forces schedule change in Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced changes to the schedule of the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka following a tragic bomb blast in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Blast in Islamabad Prompts Change in Schedule

A suicide bombing outside a courthouse in Islamabad claimed 12 lives on Tuesday, just hours before the first ODI between the two teams took place in Rawalpindi. In light of the incident, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on social media platform X that the second and third ODIs have been rescheduled for Friday and Sunday instead of their original slots on Thursday and Saturday.

Following the blast, reports surfaced that some Sri Lankan players were uneasy about continuing the tour and had considered returning home. However, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board stepped in, assuring the players of their safety and confirming that the tour would go ahead as planned. In a statement, SLC emphasized that any player or staff member who decides to return without official clearance will face a formal review after the series concludes. The board added that replacements would be dispatched if necessary to ensure the tour's smooth continuation.