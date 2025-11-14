IND vs SA 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 1 in Kolkata today?

India will aim to continue their impressive streak in Test cricket when they take on South Africa in the 1st Test at the historic Eden Gardens, Kolkata, scheduled from November 14 to 19. The second match of the series will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
The Indian team enters the series following a strong home performance against the West Indies, where they secured a 2-0 series victory. This upcoming series against the Proteas will be India’s third engagement in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Currently, India sits third in the WTC standings, having accumulated 61.90 PCT points from four wins in seven matches.
India is also navigating a new era in Test cricket following the retirements of stalwarts such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Cheteshwar Pujara. Young captain Shubman Gill will rely on experienced campaigners like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, while Rishabh Pant is set to return after a lengthy injury layoff.
Also Read
|IND vs SA 1st Test broadcasting details
|Country
|Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
|South Africa
|SuperSport / DStv app and website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Australia
|Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
|USA
|Willow TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports NZ
|India
|Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
India vs South Africa today’s Test match live streaming and telecast details
When will the first Test match between India and South Africa be played?
The first Test of the series between India and South Africa will be played on Friday, November 14.
What will be the venue for the first Test match between India and South Africa?
The November 14 Test match between India and South Africa will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
When will the toss for the first Test match between India and South Africa take place?
The toss for the first Test match between India and South Africa will take place at 9:00 am IST.
When will the first ball of the first Test match between India and South Africa be bowled?
The first ball of the first Test match between India and South Africa will be bowled at 9:30 am IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the first Test match between India and South Africa in India?
The live telecast of the Test series between India and South Africa will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the first Test match between India and South Africa in India?
The live streaming of the Test series between India and South Africa will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.