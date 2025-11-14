Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 1 in Kolkata today?

Young captain Shubman Gill will rely on experienced campaigners like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, while Rishabh Pant is set to return after a lengthy injury layoff.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India will aim to continue their impressive streak in Test cricket when they take on South Africa in the 1st Test at the historic Eden Gardens, Kolkata, scheduled from November 14 to 19. The second match of the series will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
 
The Indian team enters the series following a strong home performance against the West Indies, where they secured a 2-0 series victory. This upcoming series against the Proteas will be India’s third engagement in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Currently, India sits third in the WTC standings, having accumulated 61.90 PCT points from four wins in seven matches.
 

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first on the day  Both skippers after the toss:  Temba Bavuma: We will have a bat. The boys just came back from Pakistan. I was with the A team. From a preparation point of view, we've done as best as we can. It's not every day you get to play against 50,000-60,000 people in the stands. So, I'm looking forward to the challenge. Being back in India, it's always an eye-opener. Looking forward to everything. It's been sitting well at the moment (on being the World Test Champions). Hopefully, nothing really changes. For the performance point of view, work around with a lot more pride. But to keep doing what we've been doing. (On the pitch) It's on the dry side. Not much grass. It's a typical Indian wicket. First innings runs is the key. Rabada misses out, Corbin Bosch comes in his place.  Shubman Gill: Looks like a good surface. There's a bit in it for the fast bowlers. Dressing room is good. This bunch is very hungry. This Test series is very important. There'll be some turn as the game goes on. Rishabh comes in for Reddy and Axar is also back.

 
India is also navigating a new era in Test cricket following the retirements of stalwarts such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Cheteshwar Pujara. Young captain Shubman Gill will rely on experienced campaigners like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, while Rishabh Pant is set to return after a lengthy injury layoff. 

IND vs SA 1st Test broadcasting details
Country Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
South Africa SuperSport / DStv app and website
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Australia Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
USA Willow TV
New Zealand Sky Sports NZ
India Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
 
India vs South Africa today’s Test match live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the first Test match between India and South Africa be played?
The first Test of the series between India and South Africa will be played on Friday, November 14.
 
What will be the venue for the first Test match between India and South Africa?
The November 14 Test match between India and South Africa will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
 
When will the toss for the first Test match between India and South Africa take place?
The toss for the first Test match between India and South Africa will take place at 9:00 am IST.
 
When will the first ball of the first Test match between India and South Africa be bowled?
The first ball of the first Test match between India and South Africa will be bowled at 9:30 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the first Test match between India and South Africa in India?
The live telecast of the Test series between India and South Africa will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the first Test match between India and South Africa in India?
The live streaming of the Test series between India and South Africa will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

