Shubman Gill: Choosing between extra seamer and spinner remains tricky call

India skipper Shubman Gill admitted that the team faces a genuine “conflict” in deciding whether to include an additional seamer or spinner for the first Test against South Africa, starting Friday at Eden Gardens. However, he stressed that spinners often prove decisive in home conditions, making them an essential part of India’s strategy.

Bumrah and Siraj Certainties; Spin Options Plenty

While Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj are certain starters, Akash Deep remains the third pace option in the squad. India also boast a strong spin contingent featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav, with the first three offering valuable depth in the batting order.

“It’s always a tough call this time of the year, whether to go with an extra seamer or spinner,” Gill said at the pre-match press conference on Thursday. “We’ll assess the conditions tomorrow before finalising the XI.” “Spinners Often Decide Games” Without revealing the full lineup, Gill hinted that spin could play a defining role in the series opener. “It’s more or less finalised. The wicket looks different from yesterday. We’ll take a final look tomorrow morning and then decide the spin combination. Spinners, more or less, will decide the game,” he remarked. Batting Depth Through All-Rounders

The Indian captain praised the versatility of India’s all-rounders, Jadeja, Axar, and Washington, who have proven their worth with both bat and ball in home conditions. “We’re lucky to have quality all-rounders like Axar, Washington, and Jadeja. Their records with both bat and ball are outstanding, especially in India. It’s exciting to have multiple options to choose from,” Gill said. Pacers Still Have a Role to Play Despite the emphasis on spin, Gill underlined the potential impact of pacers if the surface turns dry. ALSO READ: Shane Watson joins Kolkata Knight Riders as assistant coach for IPL 2026 “Reverse swing becomes a big factor on dry wickets. During the 2024 England series, pacers made crucial breakthroughs even on spin-friendly tracks. If the ball reverses, the pacers are always in the game,” he explained.

Shami’s Absence a “Tough Call” There has been much debate around the omission of Mohammad Shami, who impressed for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. Gill acknowledged the difficulty in leaving out a bowler of Shami’s calibre. “Not many bowlers possess his quality. The ones playing have done a fantastic job, but it’s never easy when someone like Shami bhai misses out. The selectors would be better placed to explain that decision,” Gill said. Balancing Workload Across Formats At just 26, Gill is leading India in Tests and ODIs while serving as vice-captain in T20Is. He admitted he is still learning to manage the demands of being a three-format cricketer.