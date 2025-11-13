Home / Cricket / News / New Zealand thrash West Indies by 8 wickets to seal T20 series 3-1

New Zealand thrash West Indies by 8 wickets to seal T20 series 3-1

Jacob Duffy took 4-35, disrupting the top order and taking a key wicket at the end, as New Zealand beat West Indies by eight wickets Thursday in the fifth Twenty20 international Thursday to win the series 3-1.

Duffy's three wickets in the third over saw the West Indies slump to 21-4 and he returned to neutralize the threat of Romario Shepherd, who made 36 from 22 balls, as the tourists were bowled out for 140 in 18.4 overs.

New Zealand's reply was swift and emphatic as it reached 141-2 in the 16th over against a West Indies lineup that appeared to be out of sorts in cold conditions.

Devon Conway carried his bat for 47 and shared partnerships of 69 for the first wicket with Tim Robinson, who hit 45 from 24 balls, 37 with Rachin Ravindra (21) and 35 with Mark Chapman (21 not out).

The West Indies won the first match by seven runs, New Zealand won the second by three runs and the third on Sunday by nine runs. All three matches were decided in the final over.

The fourth match on Monday was abandoned due to rain.

Player of the series, Duffy was voted Player of the Series as well for his 10 wickets.

I guess in Twenty20 a huge asset of mine is that swing up top and taking wickets in the power play is always pretty important, Duffy said. "Maybe less so against the West Indies, such is the length of their batting lineup.

I guess that's always my role in the team is to swing the ball up top and try to make things happen.

The West Indies began on a note of aggression after losing the toss and being sent in: Alick Athanaze hit a six from the first ball of the match bowled by Duffy. 

But there was just enough life in a University Oval pitch that had a little grass and in overcast conditions for the New Zealand pace bowlers to find movement with length deliveries. Runs flowed slowly and there were 19 dot balls in the first five overs.

Athenaze was out in the second over, offering a return catch to Kyle Jamieson from a ball that held a little in the surface.

Then Duffy removed captain Shai Hope (11), Ackeem Auguste (8), and Sherfane Rutherford (0) in the third over. Auguste was the victim of a sharp, length ball on middle stump which ducked back through the gap and took out leg stump.

When Rovman Powell (11) was out two balls after the end of the first power play, the West Indies were 48-5. Powell went hard at a ball from spinner Michael Bracewell and spooned a catch to wicketkeeper Devon Conway, who took three catches in the innings.

Roston Chase gathered together some resistance in the middle order, putting on 42 for the sixth wicket with Jason Holder (20). Chase had made 38 from 32 balls when he went after a ball from Jimmy Neesham which was wide outside off stump, edging the ball to Conway.

After Holder was out at 92-7, Shepherd bolstered the West Indies' total with three fours and three sixes in his 38 before Duffy returned.

ODI seriesThe teams will next play a series of three one-day internationals. Left-handed top-order batter John Campbell will be returning to the West Indies squad.

Matthew Forde, who was called up for the T20 squad to make his first white-ball appearance since rehabilitating from injury, and Johann Layne and Shamar Springer will provide support to the pace bowling unit.

West Indies will be missing Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Ramon Simmonds and Jediah Blades due to injuries.

The first ODI match is Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

