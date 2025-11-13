Winning series in India would come close to WTC triumph: Temba Bavuma

South African captain Temba Bavuma says conquering India on their home turf would be almost as significant as lifting the World Test Championship (WTC) trophy earlier this year. The Proteas, who last won a Test in India back in 2010 at Nagpur, have endured seven consecutive defeats across three tours.

However, Bavuma believes the current squad, unbeaten in a full-strength Test series since coach Shukri Conrad took charge in 2023, has the maturity and belief to challenge India and script a rare away series victory.

“Obviously, winning the WTC stands at the top, but a Test series win in India would come very close,” Bavuma said ahead of the first Test at Eden Gardens. “It’s something we’ve wanted for a long time, and we’re motivated to change that record.”

Learning from Past Pain, Embracing the Challenge Bavuma acknowledged that several players in the side have experienced “moments of hurt” in India but insisted that those lessons would fuel their determination this time. “We know how tough it is here. India have world-class players, but our group has a similar hunger to test ourselves against the best,” he said. Kane Williamson’s Simple Advice: ‘Win the Toss’ Sharing a light-hearted moment, Bavuma recalled seeking tips from Kane Williamson, whose New Zealand side stunned India 3-0 in their own backyard last year. ALSO READ: Shubman Gill: Choosing between extra seamer and spinner remains tricky call “I met Kane at an awards event in Mumbai and asked for some advice,” Bavuma said, laughing. “He wasn’t too revealing but told me, ‘Make sure you win the toss.’ So, I’ve been practising that.”

Comeback from Injury and Facing Kuldeep Yadav Having recently returned from injury during the unofficial Test against India A, Bavuma found valuable time in the middle, scoring a fifty in the second innings. “The key was to prove my fitness and get back into rhythm after a long lay-off,” he explained. Facing India’s left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the first time, Bavuma said, “He’s not a massive turner, but very deceptive. I can see why India rate him so highly — he’s definitely a wicket-taker.” Returning to Eden Gardens: A Point to Prove The Eden Gardens Test carries emotional significance for Bavuma, who last played here during the 2023 ODI World Cup, when South Africa were bowled out for just 83, a low point in his leadership journey.

“It wasn’t my best World Cup as a batter, so I understand the criticism,” he said. “But as a captain, it’s been a process of growth. I feel a lot more comfortable now, there’s no need to prove anything. The results speak for themselves.” New Festive Focus and the ‘Chokers’ Tag With South Africa missing their traditional Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests, Bavuma said this India series now serves as their marquee event. “This is our festive season now,” he remarked. “It’s unfortunate for fans and players back home, but we’ll make the most of it. Hopefully, we’ll play more three-Test series against top teams like India, England, and Australia.”