Home / Cricket / News / Winning series in India would come close to WTC triumph: Temba Bavuma

Winning series in India would come close to WTC triumph: Temba Bavuma

Bavuma believes the current squad, unbeaten in a full-strength Test series since coach Conrad took charge in 2023, has the maturity and belief to challenge India and script a rare away series win.

Temba Bavuma
Temba Bavuma
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South African captain Temba Bavuma says conquering India on their home turf would be almost as significant as lifting the World Test Championship (WTC) trophy earlier this year. The Proteas, who last won a Test in India back in 2010 at Nagpur, have endured seven consecutive defeats across three tours.
 
However, Bavuma believes the current squad, unbeaten in a full-strength Test series since coach Shukri Conrad took charge in 2023, has the maturity and belief to challenge India and script a rare away series victory.
 
“Obviously, winning the WTC stands at the top, but a Test series win in India would come very close,” Bavuma said ahead of the first Test at Eden Gardens. “It’s something we’ve wanted for a long time, and we’re motivated to change that record.”
 
Learning from Past Pain, Embracing the Challenge
 
Bavuma acknowledged that several players in the side have experienced “moments of hurt” in India but insisted that those lessons would fuel their determination this time.
 
“We know how tough it is here. India have world-class players, but our group has a similar hunger to test ourselves against the best,” he said.
 
Kane Williamson’s Simple Advice: ‘Win the Toss’
 
Sharing a light-hearted moment, Bavuma recalled seeking tips from Kane Williamson, whose New Zealand side stunned India 3-0 in their own backyard last year.
 
“I met Kane at an awards event in Mumbai and asked for some advice,” Bavuma said, laughing. “He wasn’t too revealing but told me, ‘Make sure you win the toss.’ So, I’ve been practising that.” 
 
Comeback from Injury and Facing Kuldeep Yadav
 
Having recently returned from injury during the unofficial Test against India A, Bavuma found valuable time in the middle, scoring a fifty in the second innings.
 
“The key was to prove my fitness and get back into rhythm after a long lay-off,” he explained. Facing India’s left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the first time, Bavuma said, “He’s not a massive turner, but very deceptive. I can see why India rate him so highly — he’s definitely a wicket-taker.”
 
Returning to Eden Gardens: A Point to Prove
 
The Eden Gardens Test carries emotional significance for Bavuma, who last played here during the 2023 ODI World Cup, when South Africa were bowled out for just 83, a low point in his leadership journey.
 
“It wasn’t my best World Cup as a batter, so I understand the criticism,” he said. “But as a captain, it’s been a process of growth. I feel a lot more comfortable now, there’s no need to prove anything. The results speak for themselves.”
 
New Festive Focus and the ‘Chokers’ Tag
 
With South Africa missing their traditional Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests, Bavuma said this India series now serves as their marquee event.
 
“This is our festive season now,” he remarked. “It’s unfortunate for fans and players back home, but we’ll make the most of it. Hopefully, we’ll play more three-Test series against top teams like India, England, and Australia.”
 
Addressing the long-standing “chokers” tag, Bavuma said the modern Proteas side has moved on from that narrative.
 
“There’s been a real shift in mindset back home. The younger players don’t carry that baggage. Our WTC triumph proved that persistence brings success,” he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eight Sri Lanka players to fly home from Pakistan amid safety concerns

New Zealand thrash West Indies by 8 wickets to seal T20 series 3-1

PCB revises tri-series schedule with Zimbabwe, SL over security concerns

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

In-form Dhruv Jurel to replace Nitish Reddy for India's 1st Test vs SA

Topics :India vs South AfricaICC World Test ChampionshipIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story